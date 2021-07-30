Kanwar pilgrims to get Ganga water on Haridwar borders

Authorities will provide Ganga waters to the Kanwar pilgrims at 10 points on the borders of Haridwar to prevent them from entering the district. This is being done as the pilgrims continue travelling to Haridwar to fetch the water despite a ban on Kanwar Yatra because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Police have turned back over 3,000 pilgrims trying to enter the district and have increased vigil to prevent more from coming from Haryana and Delhi.

“... 500-millilitre water each will be provided. Nodal officers have been appointed to ensure proper distribution, management, adherence of Covid-19 guidelines, social distancing, wearing of face masks and for keeping details of distribution among the exact number of Kanwariyas,” said Haridwar district magistrate C Ravi Shankar.

Akhil Bharatiya Yuva Teerth Purohit Mahasabha state president Pandit Ujjwal Pundit welcomed the decision said that through this initiative Lord Shiva devotees can follow their religious tradition.