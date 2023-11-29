Kapil Sharma slams IndiGo over delayed flight: ‘Shameless’

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma on Wednesday voiced his frustration with IndiGo Airlines following a delay in his flight. Taking to social media X, Sharma shared that he and his fellow passengers were stranded in a transit bus for nearly an hour without receiving any updates about their travel. According to Sharmal, the airline attributed the delay to the pilot being stuck in traffic.

Passengers getting out of an IndiGo flight following the announcing of delay in operations.(X/Kapil Sharma)

“Dear @IndiGo6E first you made us wait in the bus for 50 minz, and now your team is saying pilot is stuck in traffic, what ? Really ? we supposed to take off by 8 pm n it’s 9:20, still there is no pilot in cockpit, do you think these 180 passengers will fly in indigo again ? Never #indigo 6E 5149 #shameless,” he posted on X.

In a follow-up post, Sharma added, “Now they r de boarding all the passengers n saying we will send you in another aircraft but again we have to go back to terminal for security check 👏👏👏👏👏 #indigo👎”.

Kapil Sharma's grievance came a few hours after director Vivek Agnihotri encountered a similar situation. Earlier in the day, Agnihotri said that his IndiGo flight was delayed by almost two hours. “Boarded the aircraft at 11.10 AM. It’s 12.40. 1.30 hrs and not a word of information from the captain or crew. Flights get delayed all over the world but such indifference to passengers is a unique quality that @IndiGo6E possesses. Also, isn’t there a way to know the delay? What are all these highly advanced AI softwares for? Why lock flyers in a tunnel with AC with hassled and lost crew?” the Kashmir Files director posted on X.

“Toilets are filthy with tissue papers all over the floor. People screaming for water. Every hostess passing it on to another. I rarely fly Indigo and always found their crew-flyer interaction pathetic. Flyers getting angry is not their fault. Airlines and their crew ensures outrage with their indifference or arrogance. If flights get delayed beyond 30 mnts, shouldn’t airlines refund a part of airfare?” he added.

Though IndiGo says it is ‘committed to being on time’, there have been instances in the past where the airline has encountered numerous flight delays. In an unrelated incident in July, a man had heavily criticised the airline for a major delay in flight time by over 3 hours.