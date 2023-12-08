Kapil Sibal says in Supreme Court Assam was part of Myanmar; Never: CM Himanta

The Assam government on Friday refuted advocate Kapil Sibal's statement in the Supreme Court that Assam was once a part of Myanmar and said this is not historically true. Assam government spokesperson Pijush Hazarika said Assam at no point in history was part of Myanmar. "From the time of Mahabharat and before, we have firmly been an integral part of Bharatvarsh," the government spokesperson said as chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also said Kapil Sibal's statement was not correct. "Those who do not know should not speak. Never was Assam a part of Myanmar. People from Myanmar came and clashed with the Assam people. For a brief period -- for a month-- Assam became like an occupation. This is the extent of Assam and Myanmar relations. I never came across any data claiming that Assam was with Myanmar...I should not comment on what is said in the Supreme Court. A lawyer says anything as part of an argument..." Himanta said.

According to reports, Kapil Sibal on December 5 made this claim during a hearing on multiple petitions challenging the validity of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act of 1955.

"No migration can ever be mapped. And if you look at the history of Assam, you will realise that it is impossible to figure out who came when. Assam originally was a part of Myanmar. And it was way back in 1824 after the British conquered part of the territory that a treaty was entered into by which Assam was handed over to the British. ou can imagine the kind of movements of people that must have taken place in the context of the then British Empire. And if you jump to 1905, you have the partition of Bengal," Kapil Sibal said.

