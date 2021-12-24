Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Kapurthala man who was lynched had 30 injuries: Autopsy
india news

Kapurthala man who was lynched had 30 injuries: Autopsy

A medical board of five doctors in its postmortem examination of an unidentified man who was lynched at a gurdwara in Kapurthala found nearly 30 injuries to the body.
The man who appeared to be in his early of 20s, was beaten to death for allegedly desecrating a religious flag at a gurdwara in Punjab’s Kapurthala district on Sunday.
Published on Dec 24, 2021 12:10 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar

A medical board of five doctors in its postmortem examination of an unidentified man who was lynched at a gurdwara over an alleged sacrilege attempt found nearly 30 injuries to the body, the officiating senior medical officer at the Kapurthala civil hospital said on Thursday.

Narinder Singh, the officer, addressed the media and said the injuries on the body established that the man was attacked with sharp weapons. He said the more severe injuries were on the neck, right hip and head apart from multiple stab wounds on various body parts, adding that viscera samples were collected for further examination to check if the man had consumed intoxicants while teeth, hair and blood samples were taken for a DNA test.

“There were up to 30 total injuries on the body of the deceased; most of them were deep cuts,” Singh said. He said the exact cause of death will be clear from the final report.

Police have neither registered a fresh FIR under murder charges nor added Section 302 of the IPC in the existing FIR registered against the deceased under Section 295-A (hurting religious sentiments), though officials had said earlier that they would probe the murder as part of the same FIR. Police officials privy to the development seeking anonymity said they have been investigating the matter from all angles and murder charges will be added soon.

RELATED STORIES

After the postmortem examination, the deceased was cremated and remained unidentified as no one arrived to claim the body, though it had been preserved by police for over 72 hours. Authorities failed to establish the identity of the youth, as was the case with the man beaten to death in the Golden Temple sacrilege incident.

The man who appeared to be in his early of 20s, was beaten to death for allegedly desecrating a religious flag at a gurdwara in Punjab’s Kapurthala district on Sunday. Police, however, said there was “no visible sign” of sacrilege and it appeared as though the man had the intention of committing theft at the gurdwara.

The case was registered on the statement of Amarjit Singh, caretaker of the gurdwara, against the youth under charges of hurting religious sentiments. In a video shared on social media, Amarjit Singh said that the youth had not committed any act of sacrilege with the Guru Granth Sahib and even had food at the gurdwara, claiming that the man was sent by someone from Delhi and paid money to commit sacrilege.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Omicron alert
Ludhiana Blast
Christmas 2021
Online payment rules
PM Modi in Varanasi
PM Modi Covid 19 Meeting
National Farmers Day
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP