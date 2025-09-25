'Nothing left in banks': Big charge by Karisma's kids in father Sunjay Kapur's estate battle

The inheritance dispute between Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor's children and their late father Sunjay Kapur's widow Priya Sachdev is intensifying. Some fresh arguments came to light during the latest Delhi High Court hearing over a plea by Priya Sachdev. Karisma Kapoor's children have claimed that Priya Sachdev, their father Sunjay's third wife, "forged and fabricated" a will.(LinkedIn/Sunjay Kapur)

She had filed a plea in court seeking to disclose details of her late husband's estate in a sealed cover. As the court heard arguments over her plea, the counsel representing Karisma Kapoor's children Samaira Kapur and Kiaan Raj Kapur alleged that "banks have been wiped off, there is nothing left in the bank account", a LiveLaw report said, not specifying which bank accounts were being referred to.

However, according to an NDTV report, the counsel representing Karisma's children was referring to bank account details of the purported will belonging to Sunjay Kapur.

The inheritance dispute stemmed from the alleged will, which the actor’s children claimed Priya Sachdev "forged and fabricated", and disclosed to them seven weeks after their father’s death in June this year.

Making observations over Priya Sachdev's plea seeking to file the details of Sunjay Kapur's assets in a sealed cover, the Delhi High Court noted that allowing the same would be "problematic".

Allowing the application may be "problematic for the simple reason that as the alleged beneficiary of the estate, they [Karisma Kapoor's children] have a right to question the assets disclosed...so, tomorrow if they have to verify and go about asking what has happened, if they are bound with this confidentiality club, how will they ever defend their case," Bar and Bench quoted Justice Jyoti Singh as saying.

Arguing in favour of the sealed cover, Priya Sachdev's counsel argued that it was a matter of security. "There are bank details, other financial details. Why should the public have someone's bank account number?" the counsel asked, arguing the Sachdev wasn't shying away from disclosing the details to the parties involved.

The inheritance battle is linked to Sunjay Kapur's enormous estate worth ₹30,000 crore. Earlier this month, Karisma Kapoor's children moved court against their father's third wife, Priya. They reportedly want to be recognized as Class I legal heirs to their father’s estate and allege that Priya Kapur tried to usurp full control” of his assets.