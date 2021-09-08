Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Karnal farm stir: Rakesh Tikait says talks on as tents come up near secretariat
Karnal farm stir: Rakesh Tikait says talks on as tents come up near secretariat

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said some explanation had been offered by the administration regarding the handling of August 28 protest and talks were being held over the farmers' next course of action.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 11:31 AM IST
Tents come up near the mini secretariat in Karnal. (HT Photo)

As farmers’ protest in Karnal against the administration’s handling of the August 28 agitation reached the second day, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said some explanation had been offered and talks were being held over their future course of action.

Hundreds of farmers along with their leaders spent the night at the main entrance of the Karnal mini secretariat in Haryana on Tuesday as they made it clear they would not retreat until their demand of action against former Karnal SDM Ayush Sinha is accepted.

Earlier in the day, the farmers held a march as part of the planned ‘kisan mahapanchayat’ and gheraoed the mini secretariat after the district administration refused to compensate injured protesters and take action against officials over baton charging the protesters on August 28. Over 40 farmers were injured in the clashes last month.

“The administration has tried to give an explanation of SDM's earlier action. We will hold a meeting with farmers to make a decision on our further actions," Tikait was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, farmers have started setting up tents outside the mini secretariat as a large number of protesters, including women, from different districts continued their sit-in.

So far, there has been no restriction on the movement of people and employees of the secretariat.

The government has extended the suspension of mobile internet and SMS for the next 24 hours till 12am, September 9.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, a platform of farm unions spearheading the protests against the farm laws since November, had threatened to lay siege to the secretariat if its demands for action were not met by September 6.

 

 

