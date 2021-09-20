Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Karnataka: 3 held for remarks over Mahatma Gandhi

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON SEP 20, 2021 12:09 AM IST
Kumar said that cases were filed under relevant Indian Penal Code sections.(Getty Images)

Police arrested three people on Sunday, a day after alleged Hindu right-wing leader attacked the state government over demolition of illegal religious structures and said that “they didn’t even spare Mahatma Gandhi to protect Hindus”.

“Three people, including the main accused, Dharmendra have been taken into custody and we are conducting an inquiry,” N Shashi Kumar, the Mangaluru city police commissioner said on Sunday.

“When we didn’t spare Mahatma Gandhi to protect Hindus, do you think we will spare you? As long as the Hindu Mahasabha is there, we are not going to allow you to demolish Hindu temples,” Dharmendra said on Saturday during a press conference.

Kumar said that one Lohit Kumar Suvarna registered a complaint that there were some people who were removed from the outfit and were misusing the name of the right wing outfit and have made controversial remarks against Gandhi Ji.

Kumar said that cases were filed under relevant Indian Penal Code sections.

