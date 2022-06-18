Karnataka ACB conducts raids against 21 officials

The Karnataka anti-corruption bureau (ACB) on Friday raided offices and premises linked to 21 public servants, who are suspected to have amassed assets disproportionate to their known sources of income, at 80 locations across the state.

More than 500 ACB officials were involved in searches in connection with complaints of disproportionate assets.

The searches are being carried out in 14 districts and cover officials in public works department, major and minor irrigation department, transport department, rural development and panchayat raj department among others. In probably a first, two retired officials’ residences were also being searched.

Officials in the know of the developments said cash and jewellery have been seized from a house belonging to the parents of police inspector Uday Ravi at Mudugal in Raichur district.

An ACB official said more information will be available once the raids were concluded.

On March 16, the ACB conducting searches on the premises of 18 government officials in connection with disproportionate assets cases. However, no charge sheet has been filed in this case.

As per the numbers released by the state anti-corruption agency, it has registered 1,803 cases since its inception in 2016. While most of the cases are under trial, the ACB has managed to get a conviction in 10 cases only, and in 25 cases the officials were acquitted.

Among the 1,803 cases registered, charge sheets have been submitted in 753 cases while 682 cases are under trial. In these cases, 1,473 government staff, including 391 Class I and above and people’s representatives, were arrested. While 1,335 accused officials were suspended, a departmental enquiry was conducted against 493 people.

Officers being raided are Bheema Rao Y Pawar, Superintendent of Engineer, Belagavi; Harish, Assistant Engineer, minor irrigation, Udupi; Ramakrishna HV, AEE, minor irrigation, Hassan; Rajiv Purasaiah Nayak, assistant engineer, PWD, Karwar; BR Bopaiah, junior engineer, Ponnampet Zilla panchayat; Madhusudhan, district registrar, IGR office, Belguam; Parameshwarappa, assistant engineer, minor irrigation, Huvinadagali; Yellappa N Padasali, RTO, Bagalkote; Shankarappa Nagappa Gogi, project director; Nirmiti Kendra, Bagalkote; Pradeep S Alur, panchayat grade two secretary, RDPR, Gadag; Tippanna P Sirsagi, district programme officer, Bidar; Murutunjaya Chennabasaiah Tirani, assistant comptroller, Karnataka Veternity, Animal and Fishery Sciences University, Bidar; Mohan Kumar, executive engineer, irrigation, Chikkaballapur; Sridhar, district registrar, Karwar; Manjunath G, retired EE, PWD; Shivalingaiah, Group C, BDA; Udaya Ravi, police inspector, Koppal; B G Timmaiah, case worker, Kadur Purasabhe and Chandrappa C Holekar, UTP office, Ranebennur.

