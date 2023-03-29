Karnataka assembly election 2023 LIVE: ‘Absolutely ready’, says chief minister Bommai ahead of schedule announcement

Karnataka assembly election LIVE: At 11:30 am on Wednesday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the schedule for the forthcoming Karnataka assembly election. This will mark the beginning of the first major electoral battle in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, when prime minister Narendra Modi and the BJP will seek a third straight term at the Centre.

Karnataka is the only state in the south where the BJP has been in power, and in the 2018 election, it emerged as the single-largest party, winning 104 seats in the 224-member assembly. The Congress, on the other hand, won 80 seats, while the JD(S) tally stood at 37. After the election, however, the Congress and JD(S) formed a coalition government, with the latter's HD Kumaraswamy taking oath as the chief minister.

In July 2019, a rebellion by some Congress-JD(S) legislators led to the collapse of the coalition government, and the BJP's return to power under BS Yediyurappa, the saffron party's tallest leader in the state. In July 2021, Yediyurappa stepped aside to make way for Basavaraj Bommai, the incumbent chief minister.