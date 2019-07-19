Karnataka Assembly Trust Vote Live Updates: Kumaraswamy asked to prove majority by 1:30 pm on Friday

A day after high drama plagued the Karnataka Assembly, Governor Vajubhai Vala on Thursday directed Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy to prove his majority on Friday by 1:30 p.m.

Alleging deliberate delay by ruling coalition in proving trust vote to buy time and save the government from crumbling, BJP staged an overnight dharna in Vidhana Soudha where the lawmakers were seen eating dinner in the premises of the house and sleeping on the floor of the Assembly.

The trust vote to decide the fate of the wobbly 14-month old JD(S)-Congress coalition government in Karnataka did not take place on Thursday as the Assembly was adjourned till Friday amid acrimonious exchanges that culminated in opposition BJP members starting an overnight ‘dharna’ inside the House.

The drama unfolded right from the word go as Kumaraswamy hit by the en masse resignation of 16 ruling coalition MLAs moved a one-line motion, saying the House expressed confidence in his ministry.

Twenty lawmakers did not turn up on Thursday, including 17 from the ruling coalition, 12 of whom are holed up in a hotel in Mumbai, as the House debated the motion in a surcharged atmosphere.