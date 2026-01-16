Karnataka begins treasure hunt after gold ornaments discovered in Lakkundi

The Karnataka government on Friday launched a treasure hunt after discovering gold ornaments during the construction of a house in the historic village of Lakkundi, popular for its architectural heritage in the Gadag district. Authorities moved in JCBs, trucks and tractors for the excavation on the Kote Veerabhadreshwara Temple premises. (X/@ravikeerthi22)

The government decided to carry out a full-scale excavation on the premises of the Kote Veerabhadreshwara Temple in the village, news agency PTI reported.

The treasure hunt will be jointly executed by the department of tourism, the department of archaeology, museums and heritage, the Lakkundi heritage development authority and the district administration.

Authorities moved in JCBs, trucks and tractors for the excavation on the temple premises. A 10 metres by 10 metres area has reportedly been demarcated for the process. The particular area has been notified for the excavation.

Lakkundi is home to the legacies of rulers such as the Chalukyas, Rashtrakutas, Hoysalas, Kalchuris, and the Vijayanagara kings. Additionally, the village is also associated with the famed philanthropist Danachintamani Attimabbe.

Lakkundi was also once the site of gold coin minting in ancient times, the news agency reported, citing sources in the archaeology department.

How was the treasure hunt launched? The decision to launch an excavation the discovery of a small copper pot filled with gold ornaments weighing 470 grams. A boy found the ornaments, which are reportedly 300 to 400 years old.

The boy handed over the discovered treasure to the district administration, for which he was felicitated.

"Lakkundi has historically been a prosperous centre, and evidence suggests that immense material wealth may still be concealed underground," sources involved in the work were quoted as saying.

In November 2024, thousands of ancient artefacts were discovered in the village during an exploration.

The discovery of jewels has further increased people's interest in Lakkundi. Precious stones, including sapphires, pearls, gems and diamonds, are reportedly still being found in different parts of the area.

The now-launched treasure hunt is being described as one of 'high historical importance', with archaeologists saying it is expected to result in the discovery of inscriptions, monuments, sculptures and ornaments linked to Karnataka's medieval history. This could potentially add significance to the understanding of Lakkundi's rich heritage.