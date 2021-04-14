Home / India News / Karnataka, Bengaluru log highest-ever Covid-19 spike, positivity rate hovers near 10%
india news

Karnataka, Bengaluru log highest-ever Covid-19 spike, positivity rate hovers near 10%

The BS Yediyurappa-led state government has ruled out a lockdown in Karnataka but is firm on increasing restrictions “after the elections”, referring to the bypolls in Basavakalyan, Maski and Belagavi.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 14, 2021 08:05 PM IST
A health worker collects samples for Covid-19 tests at Bengaluru City Railway Station, amid a huge surge in coronavirus cases in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (PTI PHOTO.)

Karnataka and its capital city, Bengaluru, recorded the highest ever single-day spike of Covid-19 cases, breaching their respective peaks logged over the last one year of the pandemic and raising concerns of a rapidly deteriorating health crisis in the southern state.

Karnataka recorded its highest ever single-day total of 11,625 infections in the last 24 hours on Tuesday, surpassing its previous high of 10,913 cases recorded on October 9 last year, which was considered the peak of the pandemic in the state.

The rise in Karnataka’s viral caseload occurred rapidly on account of the situation in Bengaluru, which also reported its highest ever single-day spike of 8,155 new infections and 23 fatalities.

The total number of active cases in Karnataka stands at 85,840 and 63,167 in Bengaluru, according to the daily health bulletin.

The fact that the Covid-19 positivity rate inched closer to 10% across the state, was a serious cause for concern, according to the daily bulletin of the health department.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Maharashtra janta curfew: Will you require a movement pass? DGP answers

'Was mocked': Rahul Gandhi on warning PM Modi about Covid-19 crisis in 2020

Foreign secretary says Covid-19 crisis has global dimensions, seeks cooperation

‘Flag follows trade,’ Navy chief on China operating in Indian Ocean

The BS Yediyurappa-led state government has ruled out a lockdown in Karnataka but is firm on increasing restrictions “after the elections”, referring to the bypolls in Basavakalyan, Maski and Belagavi.

Though CM Yediyurappa has imposed night restrictions in at least seven districts including Bengaluru and has cracked down on individual offenders for not wearing masks or maintaining social distance, the Karnataka government has given a free hand to political parties for election campaigning to carry on unhindered.

Hundreds and thousands of people were seen in election campaigns in the three constituencies which, incidentally, have seen a spike after the bypolls were announced on March 17.

Basavakalyan in Bidar district reported 290 new infections that took its active case count to 2144. Belagavi reported 107 new infections that took the active case count in the border district to 661. Raichuru, under which Maski constituency falls, reported 65 new infections that took its active case count to 491.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Ambedkar Jayanti
CBSE Board Exams 2021
CM Yogi Adityanath
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP