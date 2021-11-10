Karnataka BJP plans Jan Swaraj Yatra from next week

The BJP will launch a four-day ‘Jan Swaraj Yatra’ across Karnataka from November 18 with an eye on winning the coming taluk panchayat and district panchayat elections, the party’s state spokesperson Ganesh Karnik said here on Tuesday.

“We are launching ‘Jan Swaraj Yatra’ for four days from November 18. Four teams will travel across the four corners of the state for four days with a focus on winning the Taluk and district Panchayat elections,” he said. Karnik was briefing reporters on the BJP state office bearers meeting on Tuesday.

BJP national general secretaries Arun Singh, B L Santhosh and C T Ravi, BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, Karnataka BJP state general secretary Arun Kumar (organisation), Karnataka ministers, legislators and other state level office bearers attended the event, he added.

Karnik said the objective of the ‘Yatra’ was to strengthen the party organisation at the booth level.