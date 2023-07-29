Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Karnataka selling 'cheapest' milk: CM as cabinet agrees to 3/litre hike in Nandini milk prices

Karnataka selling ‘cheapest’ milk: CM as cabinet agrees to 3/litre hike in Nandini milk prices

ByArun Dev
Jul 29, 2023 12:56 AM IST

Deputy chief minister D K Shivakumar echoed the chief minister’s sentiments, saying that the price hike was necessary to support the milk producers and farmers.

Bengaluru:

The last time the milk prices were increased were in November 2022, when the KMF had initially raised it by 3 per litre (PTI)

The Karnataka cabinet has given the green signal for a 3 per litre hike in the price of Nandini milk, a popular brand under the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF). This decision, taken on Thursday during a cabinet meeting, comes in response to demands from milk producers.

Chief minister Siddaramaiah emphasised that Karnataka has been selling milk at the lowest price in comparison to other states, where the rates are substantially higher. “The milk [toned] that costs 39 will now be sold at 42 per litre. Elsewhere, it is sold between 54 and 56 per litre. In Tamil Nadu the price is 44 per litre,” the chief minister said.

Deputy chief minister D K Shivakumar echoed the chief minister’s sentiments, saying that the price hike was necessary to support the milk producers and farmers. “We have to give money to the farmers [milk producers]. Today in the entire country it’s [toned milk] 56 per litre. In our state, people are getting at a very less price.” He also said the government had decided to hike milk prices by three rupees to help farmers.

Notably, the last time the milk prices were increased were in November 2022, when the KMF had initially raised it by 3 per litre. However, due to intervention by the then chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, the hike was capped at 2 per litre.

“Despite the price hike in November 2022, Nandini milk’s selling price in Karnataka remains significantly cheaper than that of other private companies. While Nandini milk starts at 39 per litre, private firms are selling their milk at prices ranging from 48 to 52 per litre,” said a senior KMF official.

Ahead of the state assembly elections, Karnataka witnessed a heated Amul vs. Nandini row, with the Opposition, including the Congress and pro-Kannada groups, criticizing the BJP government for allowing Amul to sell fresh milk and curd in Bengaluru. They alleged that this move could adversely impact the business of the local brand Nandini.

Arun Dev

Arun Dev is an Assistant Editor with the Karnataka bureau of Hindustan Times. A journalist for over 10 years, he has written extensively on crime and politics....view detail

Topics
karnataka farmers
