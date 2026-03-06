The Karnataka government on Thursday postponed a decision on implementing internal reservation within the Scheduled Caste quota. Karnataka cabinet defers decision on internal quota in SC

Law and parliamentary affairs minister HK Patil said the government remained committed to implementing internal reservation but required further deliberation before arriving at a final decision.

“The government is committed to implement internal reservation. The discussion on the matter has continued. The matter will be discussed further in the next cabinet meeting. A decision on when the meeting will be done will be decided by the government,” Patil said, adding that there was a need for clarity on legal aspects. He said the decision was postponed because the issue could not be fully discussed during Thursday’s meeting.

Responding to questions on recruitment notifications issued by the government, Patil said, “Nothing stands changed. The discussion on any matter is ongoing,” without providing additional details.

The Cabinet meeting had been expected to determine how internal reservation would be distributed within the Scheduled Caste category. However, divisions within the government and new demands from certain groups have complicated the process.

Earlier in the day, home minister G Parameshwara said the government had already agreed in principle to provide internal reservation but concerns had arisen over how it would be implemented. “The government has already agreed to provide internal reservation. However, issues have surfaced regarding confusion in the distribution of this reservation. There is a concern that during the roster preparation, one specific category might receive a higher share of the reservation,” he said.

The state had earlier decided to allocate 17% internal reservation within the Scheduled Caste category. More recently, a demand has emerged for a separate 1% quota for nomadic communities known as Alemaris.

“A decision was previously made to provide 17% internal reservation for the SC community. However, there is now a demand to provide a separate one per cent for nomadic communities (Alemaris). The court has also stayed the 56% reservation limit,” Parameshwara said.

Last year, the cabinet approved internal reservation covering 101 caste groups based on a 1,766-page report prepared by the Justice Das Commission.

Ahead of Thursday’s meeting, Dalit ministers met on Wednesday to try to build consensus on the issue, which has caused divisions within both the Scheduled Caste community and the Cabinet. Minister KH Muniyappa said the ministers also held discussions with Mallikarjun Kharge regarding the implementation of internal reservation. “A just and balanced sharing of reservation among the SCs will be discussed with the chief minister,” Muniyappa said.

Disagreements have emerged over the government’s move to begin recruitment for 56,432 posts while adhering to the 50% reservation cap and without applying internal reservation within Scheduled Caste quota.

Ministers aligned with Dalit Right groups have opposed implementing internal reservation within the 15% quota for Scheduled Castes, while Dalit Left ministers have argued that the internal reservation formula should operate within the same quota.

Responding to criticism, minister Priyank Kharge pointed to ongoing legal challenges. “The government favouring social justice stopped recruitment process before the internal quota matrix was drawn. Based on empirical data, the legislature passed a law. How are we then against internal reservation? If someone goes to court, is it the government’s fault? There are a total of six cases in court,” he said.

Meanwhile, the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party has urged the government to implement internal reservation while filling vacant posts. The party’s Karnataka president BY Vijayendra warned that protests could follow if recruitment proceeds without addressing the demand.

“Whether you fill 50,000 vacant posts or 100,000 posts is up to you (Karnataka CM). Our demand is to fill all vacant posts. The BJP government had increased internal reservation to 56% to ensure justice to all communities. Based on that, these vacancies must be filled by considering internal reservation for oppressed and marginalised communities,” he said.

“You (Karnataka CM) are repeatedly doing injustice to these communities. If you have even a little concern for Scheduled Castes and Tribes, do not cite court-related excuses -- provide employment and deliver justice,” he added.