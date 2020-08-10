Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa recovers from Covid-19, discharged from hospital

india

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 18:12 IST

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa was discharged from hospital on Monday afternoon after recovering from Covid-19 .

“After recovering from COVID-19 completely, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has been discharged from the Manipal Hospital,” news agency PTI quoted an official statement from the state government.

Thanking everyone for their wishes and prayers soon after being discharged, the chief minister said he will continue to be in self-quarantine.

“Thank you everyone for your wishes and prayers. I have been discharged from the hospital and will be in self-quarantine. Deeply grateful for your affection and support. I look forward to getting back to the routine very soon,” he said in a tweet.

Thank you everyone for your wishes and prayers. I have been discharged from the hospital and will be in self-quarantine. Deeply grateful for your affection and support. I look forward to getting back to the routine very soon. — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) August 10, 2020

Yediyurappa had tested positive for the coronavirus disease on August 2 and had been hospitalised in Bengaluru’s Manipal Hospitals since then for treatment.

Tweeting about testing positive, he had asked all those who had come in contact with him to go in self- quarantine. A day later, the CM’s elder daughter, BY Padmavati too had tested positive for the infectious disease.

Many other leaders in the state have been infected with the virus in the state including former CM Siddaramaiah who tested positive on August 4.

Most recently, Karnataka health minister B Sriramulu tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, August 9. Taking to Twitter, Sriramulu said that he was tested after he went down with flu-like symptoms. He added that he was hospitalised because he had been visiting the state’s 30 districts amid the spike in coronavirus cases in the state. The health minister has been admitted to the state-run Bowring Hospital in Bengaluru.

The southern state reported 5,985 new Covid-19 cases and 107 deaths on Sunday, taking its tally to 1.78 lakh and the toll to 3,198.