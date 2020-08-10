e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 10, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa recovers from Covid-19, discharged from hospital

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa recovers from Covid-19, discharged from hospital

Thanking everyone for their wishes and prayers soon after being discharged, Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa said he will continue to be in self-quarantine.

india Updated: Aug 10, 2020 18:12 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Anubha Rohatgi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Anubha Rohatgi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa was discharged from hospital after recovering from Covid-19, Aug 10, 2020.
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa was discharged from hospital after recovering from Covid-19, Aug 10, 2020.(ANI)
         

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa was discharged from hospital on Monday afternoon after recovering from Covid-19 .

“After recovering from COVID-19 completely, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has been discharged from the Manipal Hospital,” news agency PTI quoted an official statement from the state government.

Thanking everyone for their wishes and prayers soon after being discharged, the chief minister said he will continue to be in self-quarantine.

“Thank you everyone for your wishes and prayers. I have been discharged from the hospital and will be in self-quarantine. Deeply grateful for your affection and support. I look forward to getting back to the routine very soon,” he said in a tweet.

 

Yediyurappa had tested positive for the coronavirus disease on August 2 and had been hospitalised in Bengaluru’s Manipal Hospitals since then for treatment.

Tweeting about testing positive, he had asked all those who had come in contact with him to go in self- quarantine. A day later, the CM’s elder daughter, BY Padmavati too had tested positive for the infectious disease.

Many other leaders in the state have been infected with the virus in the state including former CM Siddaramaiah who tested positive on August 4.

Most recently,  Karnataka health minister B Sriramulu tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, August 9. Taking to Twitter, Sriramulu said that he was tested after he went down with flu-like symptoms. He added that he was hospitalised because he had been visiting the state’s 30 districts amid the spike in coronavirus cases in the state. The health minister has been admitted to the state-run Bowring Hospital in Bengaluru.

The southern state reported 5,985 new Covid-19 cases and 107 deaths on Sunday, taking its tally to 1.78 lakh and the toll to 3,198.

tags
top news
India gets ready for UNSC role, boosts diplomatic strength at New York
India gets ready for UNSC role, boosts diplomatic strength at New York
Faesal resigns from party he founded, sparks buzz about exit from politics
Faesal resigns from party he founded, sparks buzz about exit from politics
NIA team in Dubai to question accused in Kerala gold smuggling case
NIA team in Dubai to question accused in Kerala gold smuggling case
Sachin Pilot meets Rahul Gandhi in Delhi, sows hope of ‘positive outcome’
Sachin Pilot meets Rahul Gandhi in Delhi, sows hope of ‘positive outcome’
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa recovers from Covid-19, discharged from hospital
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa recovers from Covid-19, discharged from hospital
Indian Rafales practise mountain night flying for Ladakh in Himachal Pradesh
Indian Rafales practise mountain night flying for Ladakh in Himachal Pradesh
Patanjali considering bidding for IPL 2020 title sponsorship
Patanjali considering bidding for IPL 2020 title sponsorship
‘Was asked if I am Indian,’ says Kanimozhi; Chidambaram backs DMK MP
‘Was asked if I am Indian,’ says Kanimozhi; Chidambaram backs DMK MP
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 CasesPM Modisubmarine OFC launchKamya PunjabiSadak 2 first lookKarnataka SSLC Result 2020Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In