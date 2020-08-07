e-paper
Coronavirus-positive Siddaramaiah’s health condition stable

Siddaramaiah took to Twitter to attack the B S Yediyurappa government over the “poor management” of the flood-like situation in parts of Karnataka in the last few days.

bengaluru Updated: Aug 07, 2020 15:17 IST
Bengaluru
Siddaramaiah had informed on Twitter on August 4 that he tested positive for Covid-19 and admitted himself to a hospital.(ANI)
         

The condition of former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah, who recently tested positive for Covid-19, is clinically stable and he is comfortable and cheerful, the hospital authorities said on Thursday.

“Honourable leader of the opposition and former Chief Minister of Karnataka Mr Siddaramiah continues to remain stable clinically since admission to Manipal Hospitals on Aug 3, 2020. He is comfortable and cheerful. He is being closely monitored by our team of doctors,” Manipal Hospital said in a health bulletin.

Earlier on Thursday, he again took to Twitter to attack the B S Yediyurappa government over the “poor management” of the flood-like situation in parts of Karnataka in the last few days.

“Rains have increased across the state for several days now, disrupting normal life. The government, which should be rushing to the aid of people in distress, seems to have come to a standstill. Does the government exist in the state? Floods are a threat not only on the coast and Malanad but also in northern Karnataka. The state government should act promptly and provide the suffering people with meals and shelter,” said Siddaramaiah.

He said the Karnataka Chief Minister, who has also tested positive for Covid-19 and is hospitalised, should immediately share responsibility with senior colleagues to address the most pressing issues and ensure that eyewitness reports are sent by the district officers and the ministers in charge of the affected districts.

Siddaramaiah said that many were yet to recover from the floods that had occurred from August to October last year and that the repair work had not yet been completed.

