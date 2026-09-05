Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar announces ‘Tr’ prefix for teachers on Teachers’ Day: 'They truly earned this'

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday announced that teachers in the state can use the prefix ‘Tr’ before their names as a mark of respect for their contribution to society.

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar addresses a review meeting on the drought situation with officials and elected representatives at the Bagalkote District Panchayat assembly hall, in Bagalkote (@DKShivakumar)

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The announcement came on the occasion of Teachers’ Day.

The prefix is similar to professional titles such as ‘Dr’ for medical doctors, ‘Er’ for engineers and ‘Prof’ for professors.

Deep Dive What does the 'Tr' prefix signify for teachers in Karnataka? The 'Tr' prefix signifies a mark of respect for teachers in Karnataka, acknowledging their invaluable contribution to shaping society and the future of children. Why did Karnataka CM D K Shivakumar announce the 'Tr' prefix for teachers? The announcement was made on Teachers' Day to honor teachers' lifetime of service and to recognize their essential role in guiding and inspiring students. How does the recognition of teachers as 'frontline nation-builders' impact education? Recognizing teachers as 'frontline nation-builders' emphasizes their critical role in nurturing students and contributing to societal development, thus encouraging a greater respect for educators in India.

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Karnataka CM on Tr

"A teacher builds every person who goes on to build the nation. India's more than one crore teachers, including nearly 4.5 lakh teachers in Karnataka, are shaping the minds, character and future of our children every single day," Shivakumar said in a post on X.

“India’s more than one crore teachers, including nearly 4.5 lakh teachers in Karnataka, are shaping the minds, character and future of our children every single day”.

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{{^usCountry}} “Every doctor who heals, engineer who builds, farmer who feeds us, officer who serves, entrepreneur who creates and leader who guides us has a teacher behind them - someone who first recognised their potential and showed them what was possible.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Every doctor who heals, engineer who builds, farmer who feeds us, officer who serves, entrepreneur who creates and leader who guides us has a teacher behind them - someone who first recognised their potential and showed them what was possible.” {{/usCountry}}

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Teacher's role in society

"On this Teachers' Day, the Government of Karnataka has decided to honour this invaluable contribution with a distinct mark of respect. From today, teachers of Karnataka can proudly use the prefix 'Tr' before their names," he said.

Describing the two-letter prefix as a symbol of a lifetime of service, Shivakumar said ‘Tr’ was more than just a title and represented society’s recognition of teachers who had dedicated their lives to shaping others.

"A society that honours its teachers honours its own future," he said, while thanking teachers for guiding, correcting and encouraging students to believe in themselves.

Shivakumar said the ‘Tr’ prefix was a recognition that teachers had truly earned.