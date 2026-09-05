Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar announces ‘Tr’ prefix for teachers on Teachers’ Day: 'They truly earned this'

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday announced that teachers in the state can use the prefix ‘Tr’ before their names as a mark of respect for their contribution to society.
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The announcement came on the occasion of Teachers’ Day.
The prefix is similar to professional titles such as ‘Dr’ for medical doctors, ‘Er’ for engineers and ‘Prof’ for professors.
Deep Dive
What does the 'Tr' prefix signify for teachers in Karnataka?
The 'Tr' prefix signifies a mark of respect for teachers in Karnataka, acknowledging their invaluable contribution to shaping society and the future of children.
Why did Karnataka CM D K Shivakumar announce the 'Tr' prefix for teachers?
The announcement was made on Teachers' Day to honor teachers' lifetime of service and to recognize their essential role in guiding and inspiring students.
How does the recognition of teachers as 'frontline nation-builders' impact education?
Recognizing teachers as 'frontline nation-builders' emphasizes their critical role in nurturing students and contributing to societal development, thus encouraging a greater respect for educators in India.
"A teacher builds every person who goes on to build the nation. India's more than one crore teachers, including nearly 4.5 lakh teachers in Karnataka, are shaping the minds, character and future of our children every single day," Shivakumar said in a post on X.
“India’s more than one crore teachers, including nearly 4.5 lakh teachers in Karnataka, are shaping the minds, character and future of our children every single day”.
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“Every doctor who heals, engineer who builds, farmer who feeds us, officer who serves, entrepreneur who creates and leader who guides us has a teacher behind them - someone who first recognised their potential and showed them what was possible.”
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“Every doctor who heals, engineer who builds, farmer who feeds us, officer who serves, entrepreneur who creates and leader who guides us has a teacher behind them - someone who first recognised their potential and showed them what was possible.”
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Teacher's role in society
"On this Teachers' Day, the Government of Karnataka has decided to honour this invaluable contribution with a distinct mark of respect. From today, teachers of Karnataka can proudly use the prefix 'Tr' before their names," he said.
Describing the two-letter prefix as a symbol of a lifetime of service, Shivakumar said ‘Tr’ was more than just a title and represented society’s recognition of teachers who had dedicated their lives to shaping others.
"A society that honours its teachers honours its own future," he said, while thanking teachers for guiding, correcting and encouraging students to believe in themselves.
Shivakumar said the ‘Tr’ prefix was a recognition that teachers had truly earned.
Priyanjali Narayan is a journalist with Hindustan Times based in New Delhi. She has over two years of experience covering national and international affairs, reporting on breaking news, producing in-depth explainers, and writing feature stories. Her work explores the political, social, and cultural dimensions of major events, with a focus on providing clear, nuanced, and accessible journalism for a broad audience.Before joining Hindustan Times, she was part of the India Today newsroom, where she specialised in explanatory journalism. There, she wrote detailed analyses of major domestic and international issues and produced feature stories that included interviews with prominent public figures. The role strengthened her ability to combine speed with depth in a fast-paced news environment.She holds a Bachelor’s and a Master’s degree in History from the University of Delhi. Her academic training continues to shape her storytelling, grounding her work in historical context and research-driven insight.Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading personal essays and fiction, and is often planning her next trip, always seeking stories that deepen her understanding of people and places.
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Home/India News/Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar announces ‘Tr’ prefix for teachers on Teachers’ Day: 'They truly earned this'
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