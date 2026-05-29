...
...
Live

Karnataka CM news LIVE: Governor accepts Siddaramaiah's resignation; 4-deputy CM formula floated

By Shivam Pratap Singh
May 29, 2026 10:12:23 am IST

Karnataka CM news LIVE: According to Congress leaders aware of developments, a proposal to create four deputy chief minister posts was floated during the party’s leadership negotiations with CM Siddaramaiah.

Advertisement

Karnataka CM news LIVE: Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has accepted the resignation of chief minister Siddaramaiah, a day after the veteran Congress leader stepped down from the post amid an ongoing leadership transition in the state. ...Read More

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Fri, 29 May 2026 10:12:23 am

    Karnataka CM news LIVE: Karnataka should have a Dalit CM, says BJP

    Karnataka CM news LIVE: Reacting to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah stepping down, BJP leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy said the Congress should appoint a Dalit chief minister.

    “I can't say for their internal discussion, but there should have been a Dalit CM,” Narayanaswamy told ANI. He added that many Dalit leaders and workers could leave the Congress after the decision.

    “Dalit MLAs and leaders should not compromise their self-respect. If offered any ministerial post instead of the chief ministership, they should refuse,” he said.

  • Fri, 29 May 2026 10:07:59 am

    Karnataka CM news LIVE: Siddaramaiah meets Rahul and Sonia Gandhi

    Karnataka CM news LIVE: A day after stepping down as Karnataka chief minister, Congress leader Siddaramaiah met Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi at their 10 Janpath residence in Delhi on Friday. He was accompanied by his son Yathindra, PTI reported.

    He is expected to seek Cabinet positions for his son and loyalists in the new Karnataka government, including the deputy chief minister’s post.

  • Fri, 29 May 2026 09:56:45 am

    Karnataka CM news LIVE: CPI's D Raja on Karnataka leadership change: 'Tussle resolved after Congress intervened'

    Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary D Raja said that the recent cabinet reshuffling in Karnataka should be "closely watched" after seeing the long leadership tussle play out between senior Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar.

    The CPI leader said that the long tussle was finally resolved after the Congress party "intervened".

    Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Raja said, "The tussle between Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah was going on for a long time. In rotation, this Chief Minister's post should be held by those two, but it was going on, the tussle, and the Congress party had to intervene. Finally, we are given to understand Siddaramaiah is resigning, and Shivakumar will take over. Let us see how that government is going to function in the coming days. That's what one should keep watch on: the government which is going to be headed by Mr Shivakumar."

    His remarks came after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stepped down from the post, submitting his resignation to the Governor's Special Secretary at Lok Bhavan.

  • Fri, 29 May 2026 09:50:45 am

    Karnataka CM news LIVE: Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar togather call on Sonia Gandhi

    Outgoing Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday arrived to meet Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress Parliamentary Party Chairman Sonia Gandhi in the national capital, a day after tendering his resignation from the post.

    Siddaramaiah is accompanied by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Karnataka Congress in-charge Randeep Surjewala during the meeting, where discussions will be held on the formation of the next government in the state.

    They are also scheduled to meet party chief Mallikarjun Kharge later in the day.

  • Fri, 29 May 2026 09:38:45 am

    Karnataka CM news LIVE: 'Future CM' banner for DK Shivakumar appears near residence

    Following Siddaramaiah's resignation as Karnataka Chief Minister, a banner congratulating Deputy CM DK Shivakumar as the "future Chief Minister" appeared near his residence on Friday, signalling the expected leadership transition.

    The display, reportedly placed by an enthusiastic supporter, stated, "Hearty congratulations to the new, future Chief Minister, D.K. Shivakumar."

    This comes as Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Friday accepted the resignation of Siddaramaiah as the CM, a day after the latter submitted his resignation.

  • Fri, 29 May 2026 09:33:49 am

    Karnataka CM news LIVE: Siddaramaiah arrives at Sonia Gandhi's residence

    Karnataka caretaker CM Siddaramaiah has arrived at the residence of Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

  • Fri, 29 May 2026 09:30:07 am

    Karnataka CM news LIVE: Siddaramaiah heads to meet Sonia Gandhi

    Karnataka caretaker CM Siddaramaiah has left from the hotel and is heading to the residence of Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Home / India News / Karnataka CM news LIVE: Governor accepts Siddaramaiah's resignation; 4-deputy CM formula floated
 
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.