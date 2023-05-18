Karnataka CM swearing-in ceremony to be Oppn's show of strength. Mamata, Pawar, Nitish invited: Guests list

The swearing-in ceremony of Karnataka chief minister-designate Siddaramaiah and his to-be deputy DK Shivakumar on May 20 could well turn out to be a show of strength for the Opposition parties, ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, as top leaders such as Mamata Banerjee, Sharad Pawar, Nitish Kumar and Uddhav Thackeray have been invited to the Bengaluru event, news agencies reported.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has also reportedly extended the invitation to like-minded opposition leaders like Hemant Soren, Sitaram Yechuri, Farooq Abdullah, Akhilesh Yadav and Naveen Patnaik.

List of invitees for Karnataka CM's swearing-in ceremony:

Sonia Gandhi Rahul Gandhi Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav NCP chief Sharad Pawar Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav National Conference president Farooq Abdullah Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Nitish Kumar will attend the swearing-in of Congress government in Karnataka, JD(U) spokesperson Rajib Ranjan told news agency PTI.

The Congress president and Karnataka chief minister-designate Siddaramaiah called up Stalin over phone on Thursday and invited him to participate in the ceremony on, an official release in Chennai said.

AICC general secretary organisation KC Venugopal said, “We are inviting the like-minded party leaders to be part of swearing-in ceremony.”

Earlier on Thursday, after days of hectic parleys, the Congress named Siddaramaiah as the chief minister, Shivakumar his deputy. The grand old party has decided on a rotational tenure of two-and-a-half years for both leaders. The decision ends days of uncertainty after the Congress had registered an emphatic victory in the southern state.

