Karnataka CM vows to make Bengaluru a defence hub

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said Bengaluru will evolve as a major hub of defence research and products catering to the needs of not only India but also of its friendly nations.

Bommai participated in the inaugural event of the seven-storeyed Flight Control System (FCS) Integration facility at Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE) in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the facility was inaugurated by defence minister Rajnath Singh.

Speaking at the occasion, the chief minister said, “Bengaluru is home to over 180 research and development institutions of the international level. The city has highly competent and skilled manpower. Apart from defence and industrial hubs, a semiconductor hub will come up in Bengaluru.”

Bommai appealed to defence minister Rajnath Singh for all the support from the Union government and ministry of defence to develop the defence hub which could meet not only the defence needs of India but also of its friendly nations.

