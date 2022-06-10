Karnataka college revokes suspension of 6 students over Hijab row

The First Grade Degree College in Uppinangady, Dakshina Kannada, revoked the suspension of six students after they submitted an undertaking that they will follow the college’s dress code, officials in the know of matter said on Thursday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

These students were suspended for wearing hijab inside the classrooms and holding a protest. According to the college officials, the students submitted the undertaking on Wednesday, following which they were allowed to enter the classes without the hijab.

After the college suspended the six students on June 1, one more girl was put on suspension last week, which has not been revoked yet.

Puttur MLA and College Development Committee (CDC) chairman Sanjeeva Matandoor said that students were told to give the undertaking in writing that they will abide by the dress code as prescribed by the college. “Most of the students are attending the classes, but some protesting students are staying away. If anyone violates the high court order, the college will suspend them,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, a group of students hung a portrait of Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in a classroom at the University College, Mangaluru. As many as 24 students were suspended in the same college following protests over wearing hijab on Wednesday. The portraits were found hanging above the blackboard and a video clip showing them installing photos were shared widely on social media.

Principal Anasuya Rai said that the college removed the portraits as they were put up without any permission. The concerned students were warned and they also apologised later in writing for violating the discipline, Rai said.

Meanwhile, Dakshina Kannada Youth Congress general secretary Ismail B has demanded action against the said students. “Mahatma Gandhi is our role model. The education department might have issued a circular making it clear whose portraits can be put up in educational institutions. The circular should be followed,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This incident appears to be an attempt to create a controversy, he added.

On May 27, the Mangalore University decided to strictly implement orders to restrict the use of hijab in canteens, classrooms, laboratories and libraries for undergraduate students but allow it inside the campus. The decision came after Hindu students protested against allowing hijabs on the college campus in Hampankatta.

In December last year, at least eight Muslim students wearing hijab were stopped from entering the classroom. On January 1 this year, the CDC had passed an order banning hijab on campuses, leading to students sitting outside the college building, but within the campus, in protest.

College authorities maintained that the hijab was never allowed inside classrooms. By February, there were counter-protests with some of the students wearing saffron shawls.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The controversy resulted in a court case, where the Karnataka high court upheld the college’s right to enforce a dress code and observed that the hijab is not an essential religious practice.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON