Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Karnataka Dalit man forced to spend 11k on feast for entering temple
india news

Karnataka Dalit man forced to spend 11k on feast for entering temple

Bengaluru: A 24-year-old Dalit man was forced to offer a feast worth ₹11,000 allegedly as a punishment for entering a temple in north Karnataka’s Koppal district, weeks after five people were arrested for a similar incident in the district, police officials said
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 28, 2021 12:38 AM IST
HT Image

Bengaluru: A 24-year-old Dalit man was forced to offer a feast worth 11,000 allegedly as a punishment for entering a temple in north Karnataka’s Koppal district, weeks after five people were arrested for a similar incident in the district, police officials said.

T Shreedhar, the superintendent of police, Koppal, said the incident took place on September 14, but it came to light on Friday when the man was forced to offer the feast as a punishment. Police said the incident was reported from Lakshmi Devi temple at a village in Karatagi taluk of the district.

According to the senior officer, after a theft was reported in the village some time ago, the temple’s priests restricted the entry only to themselves. “The Dalit man had made a vow to conduct some prayers in the temple and on September 14, he entered the temple. When the priests came to know about this on Friday, they demanded that he must make amends by offering a feast,” said the officer.

RELATED STORIES

Police said based on the information from the man, they have registered a case under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). So far, eight people have been detained for questioning in the case, a police officer said, adding further probe was on.

In a similar incident on September 4, parents of a Dalit boy were fined 23,000 after their 2-year-old son entered a Hanuman temple on his birthday at Miyapura village near Hanumasagar in the same district.

According to people aware of the incident, Dalits in the village are not allowed inside the temples and they only pray from outside.

Police had said that the man wanted to pray from outside the temple. However, the toddler in excitement ran inside the temple, after which the temple authorities leveled a fine of 23,000. Upon receiving the information regarding the incident, the police registered a case and arrested five people.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Minority institutes receiving govt aid have to comply with terms, says SC

Akash Prime, the new version of Akash missile, successfully tested in Odisha

Cyclone Gulab: Heavy rains batter Andhra Pradesh, red alert in 14 Telangana districts

2 local residents arrested for inciting violence during Assam eviction drive: Police
TRENDING TOPICS
Bharat Bandh Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases tally
Google
World Tourism Day 2021
Bharat Bandh 2021
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav
Raqesh Bapat
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP