Karnataka eases Covid curbs in 16 districts

: The Karnataka government Saturday announced new relaxations to unlock, which includes the opening of hotels and restaurants with 50% capacity, the new guideline stated.

As per the new relaxations, in 16 districts, including Bengaluru city, hotel and restaurants can open at 50% capacity. The latest relaxations were announced after the positivity rate in these 16 districts dropped below 5%.

The decision was taken by Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa, based on the positivity rate and suggestions made by the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC). The first set of relaxations announced apply to 16 districts - Bengaluru urban, Uttara Kannada, Belagavi, Mandya, Koppala, Chikkaballapur, Tumkur, Kolar, Gadaga, Raichur, Bagalakote, Kalaburagi, Haveri, Ramnagara, Yadagiri and Bidar.

In these districts, all shops can be open till 5 pm. Dining at hotels, clubs, restaurants (excluding liquor) at 50% capacity. However, air-conditioning is not allowed.

Apart from this, conducting outdoor sports without spectators is allowed. Government and private offices are permitted to work with 50% capacity. “Lodges and resorts can function only with 50 % capacity. Gyms can operate with 50% capacity (without AC facility),” read a communication from the Karnataka CM’s office.

In districts with more than a 5% positivity rate, relaxations were announced on June 11, where essential services can stay open till 2 pm, and selected industries and offices are allowed to open. These districts are Hassan, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Shimoga, Chamrajngagar, Chikkamagalur, Bangalore rural, Davanagere, Kodagu, Dharwad, Bellari, Chitradurga and Vijayapura.

The status quo on the lockdown rules will remain in the Mysuru district, which has a positivity rate of more than 10%.

Meanwhile, night curfew between 7 pm to 5 am, weekend curfew between 7 am to 5 am, and a cap on 50% seating capacity up to 50% will be applicable across the state.

On Saturday, Karnataka reported 5,815 new Covid cases taking the number of active cases to 1,30,872. The state also reported 161 Covid related deaths. The total deaths due to Covid reached 33,763. Out of these, Bengaluru reported 1,263 new cases and four deaths.