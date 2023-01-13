Karnataka election 2023: BJP rules out alliance with JD(S)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that has set itself a target of winning at least 150 of the 224 assembly seats in Karnataka, has made it explicitly clear that it has no plans to partner or ally with the Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S) in the state, before or after the polls. The party is hopeful that the message will prevent confusion among voters who see a tacit understanding between it and the JD(S) in the state, specifically in the Old Mysore region where the BJP has deployed more resources to amplify outreach said people aware of the details.

According to a party functionary, the BJP, has identified the Old Mysore and Kalyan regions as areas where it will need to increase it vote share by creating a dent in the JDS’ votebank.

“In these regions the JD(S) dominates owing to the support from the politically dominant Vokkaliga community which accounts for about 14% of the electorate. In the past elections BJP did not fare well here; the voters felt there was some understanding between the BJP and the JD(S). Now, union home minister, Amit Shah who was in the state in December has made it clear to the cadre that this is a tricornered fight between the BJP, Congress and the JD(S),” the functionary added, asking not to be named.

The party wants to increase its tally in the Old Mysore area that has 64 seats (it is the incumbent in 13 of them); Bangalore where it has 16 of the 28 seats; and in the Kalyan (Hyderabad-Karnataka) area which has 40 seats.

The BJP ruled the state between 2013 and 2018, but although it emerged the single largest party in 2018, an alliance of the Congress and the JD(S) came to power. In 2019, after effecting the defection and resignation of 18 lawmakers, mostly from the Congress, the party returned to power. many of the defectors won the subsequent bypolls on a BJP ticket.

The BJP expects leaders from the Kurba, Lingayat and Vokkaliga communities, which are dominant in the Old Mysore region, joining its fold.

“We already have seven ministers in the state who are from the Vokkaliga community and one minister in the Centre. More leaders from the community are expected to join ahead of the elections due in a few months, which will lead to better outcome in areas such as Mandya, Hasan and Chamarajanagar,” the functionary cited above said.

The BJP is confident that there is no shift in support from the Lingayat community that accounts for about 17% of the electorate . “The party is equally confident of performing well in coastal Karnataka, which has traditionally been our stronghold,” the functionary said.

While the BJP is banking heavily on the caste equations in the state, national general secretary and in-charge of the state, Arun Singh said the development work carried out in the state coupled with the popularity of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi will help the party edge past the opponents.

“There is no anti-incumbency against Chief Minister BS Bommai, who has a clean image and is popular. The negative campaign that the Congress is running against him has upset the people of the state as they see it as an assault on Kannadiga pride,” Singh claimed.

He went on to add that the decision to increase the reservation for SCs from 15% to 17% and for STs from 3% to 7% will also help tilt the scales in the party’s favour.

Singh also denied there is a schism in the party unit in the state and said reports of former CM BS Yediyurappa staying away from party functions are baseless. “Both the CM and the former CM have a wonderful equation; this combination works well for the party,” he said.

Yediyurappa, a Lingayat leader and a four-time CM was missing from Shah’s address as he was travelling abroad, and t his absence from the rally in his home turf and from Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s address on Thursday has stoked speculation that he is miffed with the party.

The incumbent BJP government has also lurched from one controversy to another, ranging from the hijab case to allegations of widespread corruption in government contracts.

Many analysts see the Congress as having an advantage, although the fact that the party’s two top leaders in the state, D K Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah do not see eye to eye could affect its chances.

Singh dismissed reports that Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra has galvanised the party’s cadre.

