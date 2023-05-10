Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE updates: Voting in 224 assembly seats today

Karnataka votes to elect a new government today as stakes are high for the BJP and higher for the Congress with 2,615 candidates in the fray for 224 assembly constituencies. Polling is scheduled across 58,545 polling stations including auxiliary polling stations and a total of 42,48,028 new voters have been registered to vote for the elections.

As many as 5.3 crore voters are going to cast their vote in 58,545 polling stations in 37,777 locations, the Election Commission of India said. Of this, 11,71,558 are young voters and 12,15,920 are 80 senior citizen voters.