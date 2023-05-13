Karnataka election 2023 results: Live updates for Shimoga Rural, Bhadravathi, Shimoga, Tirthahalli, Shikaripura, Sorab
Karnataka election results 2023: Live vote updates for Shimoga Rural, Bhadravati, Shimoga, Tirthahalli, Shikaripura, Sorab, Sagar, Byndoor
The state of Karnataka has 28 seats in the Lok Sabha and 12 seats in the Rajya Sabha. The last legislative assembly elections in the state were held in the year 2018. The assembly constituency of Shimoga comprises Shimoga Rural, Bhadravathi, Shimoga, Tirthahalli, Shikaripura, Sorab, and Sagar.
Shimoga, constituency number 113 of Karnataka, was won by BJP's K.S. Eshwarappa in 2018. Eshwarappa, who secured 104027 votes, defeated the INC candidate K.B. Prasanna Kumar by a margin of 46107 votes.
|Seats
|Candidate
|Total Votes
|Shimoga Rural
|Sharada Puryanaik (JDS)
|15,248
|Bhadravathi
|B.K. Sanagameshwara (Congress)
|3,663
|Shimoga
|Channabasappa (BJP)
|27,328
|Tirthahalli
|Araga Jnanendra (BJP)
|10,092
|Shikaripura
|Vijayendra Yediyurappa (BJP)
|10,404
|Sorab
|Madhu Bangarappa (Congress)
|44,479
|Sagar
|Gopala Krishna Beluru (Congress)
|15,916
Follow all the updates here:
Sat, 13 May 2023 01:48 PM
Congress leads in Sorab, Sagar and Bhadravathi
Congress party is leading in Sorab, Sagar and Bhadravathi seats.
Sat, 13 May 2023 12:32 PM
BJP leads in Shimoga, Tirthahalli and Shikaripura
BJP leads in Shimoga, Tirthahalli and Shikaripura seats in Shimoga constituency.
Sat, 13 May 2023 11:33 AM
BJP-Congress lead at 3 seats each in Shimoga
BJP-Congress take leads in Shimoga at 3 seats each.
Sat, 13 May 2023 10:32 AM
BJP leads in 3 seats, Congress in 2
BJP leads in 3 seats, Congress in 2 in Shimoga assembly constituency.
Sat, 13 May 2023 08:55 AM
Counting for Shimoga begins
Counting begins in Shimoga Rural, Bhadravathi, Shimoga, Tirthahalli, Shikaripura, Sorab, and Sagar.
Fri, 12 May 2023 11:14 PM
Shimoga Election Result: Counting on May 13
The assembly constituency of Shimoga comprises Shimoga Rural, Bhadravathi, Shimoga, Tirthahalli, Shikaripura, Sorab, and Sagar. Catch the latest updates on vote counting, win-loss tally, and final seats won by each party.