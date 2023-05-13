Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Karnataka election 2023 results: Live updates for Shimoga Rural, Bhadravathi, Shimoga, Tirthahalli, Shikaripura, Sorab

Updated on May 13, 2023 01:48 PM IST

Counting of votes in Karnataka(HT File Photo)
BySreelakshmi B

The state of Karnataka has 28 seats in the Lok Sabha and 12 seats in the Rajya Sabha. The last legislative assembly elections in the state were held in the year 2018.  The assembly constituency of Shimoga comprises Shimoga Rural, Bhadravathi, Shimoga, Tirthahalli, Shikaripura, Sorab, and Sagar.

Shimoga, constituency number 113 of Karnataka, was won by BJP's K.S. Eshwarappa in 2018. Eshwarappa, who secured 104027 votes, defeated the INC candidate K.B. Prasanna Kumar by a margin of 46107 votes.

SeatsCandidateTotal Votes
Shimoga RuralSharada Puryanaik (JDS)15,248
BhadravathiB.K. Sanagameshwara (Congress)3,663
ShimogaChannabasappa (BJP)27,328
TirthahalliAraga Jnanendra (BJP)10,092
ShikaripuraVijayendra Yediyurappa (BJP)10,404
SorabMadhu Bangarappa (Congress)44,479
SagarGopala Krishna Beluru (Congress)15,916

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sat, 13 May 2023 01:48 PM

    Congress leads in Sorab, Sagar and Bhadravathi

    Congress party is leading in Sorab, Sagar and Bhadravathi seats.

  • Sat, 13 May 2023 12:32 PM

    BJP leads in Shimoga, Tirthahalli and Shikaripura

    BJP leads in Shimoga, Tirthahalli and Shikaripura seats in Shimoga constituency.

  • Sat, 13 May 2023 11:33 AM

    BJP-Congress lead at 3 seats each in Shimoga

    BJP-Congress take leads in Shimoga at 3 seats each.

  • Sat, 13 May 2023 10:32 AM

    BJP leads in 3 seats, Congress in 2

    BJP leads in 3 seats, Congress in 2 in Shimoga assembly constituency.

  • Sat, 13 May 2023 08:55 AM

    Counting for Shimoga begins

    Counting begins in Shimoga Rural, Bhadravathi, Shimoga, Tirthahalli, Shikaripura, Sorab, and Sagar.

  • Fri, 12 May 2023 11:14 PM

    Shimoga Election Result: Counting on May 13

    The assembly constituency of Shimoga comprises Shimoga Rural, Bhadravathi, Shimoga, Tirthahalli, Shikaripura, Sorab, and Sagar. Catch the latest updates on vote counting, win-loss tally, and final seats won by each party.

