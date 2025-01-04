Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jan 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Karnataka: Fraudsters posing as ED officials loot 30 lakh in fake raid at house

PTI |
Jan 04, 2025 08:35 PM IST

The fraudsters arrived at Mohammad Iqbal's residence at around 8.10 pm  on Friday in a vehicle with a Tamil Nadu registration.

A group of six unidentified individuals, posing as officials from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), allegedly raided a house in Bantwal town, Dakshina Kannada district, and fled with nearly 30 lakh in cash, along with five mobile phones, police said on Saturday.

Efforts are being made to nab the accused, with further investigation currently underway, police said(Pixabay/Representative)
Efforts are being made to nab the accused, with further investigation currently underway, police said(Pixabay/Representative)

The incident took place on the night of January 3.

According to the complaint lodged by Mohammad Iqbal (27), a resident of Kolnadu and an agriculturist, the accused arrived at his residence at around 8.10 pm in a vehicle with a Tamil Nadu registration.

Introducing themselves as ED officials, they claimed to have orders to search the house. After entering the premises, they confiscated five mobile phones from the family members before searching.

"During the inspection, the accused allegedly took away 25-30 lakh in cash that had been kept in a cupboard for business purposes. They reportedly told the family that keeping such a large sum of money at home was not permitted and threatened to arrest Iqbal," a senior police officer said.

At approximately 10.30 pm, the group left the residence, assuring the family that proper documentation for the seized cash would be provided and that they could collect the money from an office in Bengaluru, the officer said.

After discussing the incident with family members, Iqbal realised they had been deceived by impostors posing as ED officials, he added.

Following this, a complaint was lodged at the Vitla police station, leading to the registration of a case under sections 319(2) and 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, police said.

Efforts are being made to nab the accused, with further investigation currently underway, police said.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On