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Karnataka Governor accepts Siddaramaiah’s resignation as chief minister, dissolves cabinet

Siddaramaiah will continue to function as the CM until alternative arrangements are made, the governor said.

Updated on: May 29, 2026 08:42 am IST
By HT News Desk
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Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has accepted the resignation of chief minister Siddaramaiah, a day after the veteran Congress leader stepped down from the post amid an ongoing leadership transition in the state.

Siddaramaiah resigned on Thursday.(PTI)

Gehlot has also dissolved the council of ministers headed by him with immediate effect. Siddaramaiah will continue to function as the CM until alternative arrangements are made, the notification added.

Karnataka governor accepts Siddaramaiah's resignation. (ANI)

Siddaramaiah resigned on May 28, saying he was following the directions of the Congress leadership after days of speculation over a change in Karnataka’s top leadership. The resignation was initially handed over to officials at Raj Bhavan as Governor Gehlot was out of Bengaluru at the time.

 
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