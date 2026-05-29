Karnataka Governor accepts Siddaramaiah’s resignation as chief minister, dissolves cabinet

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has accepted the resignation of chief minister Siddaramaiah, a day after the veteran Congress leader stepped down from the post amid an ongoing leadership transition in the state.

Siddaramaiah resigned on Thursday.(PTI)

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Gehlot has also dissolved the council of ministers headed by him with immediate effect. Siddaramaiah will continue to function as the CM until alternative arrangements are made, the notification added.

Karnataka governor accepts Siddaramaiah's resignation. (ANI)

Siddaramaiah resigned on May 28, saying he was following the directions of the Congress leadership after days of speculation over a change in Karnataka’s top leadership. The resignation was initially handed over to officials at Raj Bhavan as Governor Gehlot was out of Bengaluru at the time.

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{{^usCountry}} "They have asked me to go to Rajya Sabha. I have politely told them no, saying I want to remain in state politics and I am not interested in national politics,” Siddaramaiah told reporters after his resignation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "They have asked me to go to Rajya Sabha. I have politely told them no, saying I want to remain in state politics and I am not interested in national politics,” Siddaramaiah told reporters after his resignation. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “I have two more years as an MLA. I will serve my people. I will continue in active politics,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I have two more years as an MLA. I will serve my people. I will continue in active politics,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Siddaramaiah’s exit sees the end of his second term as Karnataka chief minister, which began after the Congress returned to power in the 2023 Assembly elections. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Siddaramaiah’s exit sees the end of his second term as Karnataka chief minister, which began after the Congress returned to power in the 2023 Assembly elections. {{/usCountry}}

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