Karnataka governor walks out after reading two lines of speech, CM Siddaramaiah says against constitution

Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot on Thursday confined his customary address to the state assembly to just two lines, and left without reading the speech prepared by the Congress government. Gehlot's actions drew criticisms from CM Siddaramaiah, who charged him with failing his responsibilities. (ANI/X)

This led to an uproar and a strong response from Chief Minister Siddharamaiah, who accused him of being “a puppet” of the BJP-led central government

The governor began the speech by greeting the CM, assembly speaker UT Khader, Legislative Council chairman Basavaraj Horatti, and the Leaders of Opposition, besides ministers and other members.

"I am happy to address one more joint session of the Karnataka legislature. My government is fully committed to doubling the speed of economic, social and physical development of the state. Jai Hind. Jai Karnataka," he reportedly said in Hindi, and then left.

CM Siddaramaiah says against provisions of constitutions Congress members expressed strong displeasure over the governor walking out without reading the speech prepared by the government and raised slogans on the floor of the House. Slogans of “Shame Shame” were raised by the Congress members, while the BJP defended the governor by shouting “Bharat Mata ki Jai.”

Gehlot's actions drew criticisms from CM Siddaramaiah, who charged him with failing his responsibilities. Other congress members, including MLC B K Hariprasad, also tried to gherao him by shouting slogans.

Siddaramaiah told the reporters that they are going to protest against the actions of the governor. "We are examining whether to approach the Supreme Court or not. We will let you know," he was quoted as saying.

BJP condemns Congress's reaction, calls for an apology Meanwhile, the state BJP chief BY Vijayendra condemned the ruling party for "insulting the Governor" and demanded that CM Siddaramaiah apologise on behalf of his party and take action against Congress leaders.

Calling Gehlot's actions the right decision, he said the ruling Congress government has insulted him.

He also claimed that the ruling party MLAs and MLCs tried to “attack” Gehlot, which is “totally unconstitutional.” “The Chief Minister should seek an apology regarding the behaviour of his party”

Earlier, Governor Gehlot had raised objections to 11 paragraphs in his customary speech, HT reported. State law minister HK Patil said that 11 of the 100 paragraphs in the speech have references to the Centre's purported discrimination in the devolution of funds.