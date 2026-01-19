Karnataka DGP Ramachandra Rao allegedly caught in intimate act in office; CM warns of action

A video allegedly showing Karnataka Director General of Police (Civil Rights Enforcement) K Ramachandra Rao in a compromising position with women went viral on social media on Monday, triggering a political and administrative storm. Rao rejected the allegations outright, calling the video “fabricated and false”. (PTI)

Rao rejected the allegations outright, calling the video “fabricated and false”. He said he had no knowledge of the clip and questioned its origin. “I am shocked. It is all fabricated, a lie. The video is all false. I have no idea about it,” he told news agency PTI.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the matter would be investigated. “We will get it investigated,” he said.

“I got to know about it in the morning. We will initiate disciplinary action against him. No one is above the law, notwithstanding how senior the police officer is,” the Chief Minister added.

After the video surfaced, Rao attempted to meet Home Minister G Parameshwara. However, the meeting did not take place. Speaking outside the minister’s residence, Rao told news agency PTI, “I am also thinking how and when it happened and who has done it. In this era, anything can happen. I have no idea about it.”

He added that he would consult his advocate and explain to the Home Minister that false information was being spread.

Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar said strict action would be taken if wrongdoing was established. “Being the Woman and Child Development Minister, I can tell you that we will take action mercilessly, irrespective of the seniority he holds,” she said.

Senior BJP MLA and former minister S Suresh Kumar termed the alleged act “an inexcusable crime”. “Rao has committed an act that has brought a blot on the entire police department,” he said, adding that such conduct had damaged public trust in the police.

Rao is the stepfather of Harshavardhini Ranya alias Ranya Rao, who is currently lodged in Bengaluru Central Jail in connection with a high-profile gold smuggling case.

Social activist Dinesh Kallahalli demanded Rao’s immediate suspension, while the government said it would await the outcome of the investigation before taking further action.

(With inputs from PTI)