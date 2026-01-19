Karnataka says yes to cricket matches at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy stadium, but with rules: Report

The Karnataka government has finally said yes to cricket matches returning to the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, but with rules. This means that international matches and IPL games can be held there again, but only if all safety conditions are followed. With the IPL season approaching, the Karnataka State Cricket Association is racing against time to meet the requirements and ensure fan safety at the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.

The stadium had not been allowed to host matches for months after a stampede outside the venue on June 4, during celebrations for Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s first IPL title. Since then, even matches without fans were not permitted.

On Saturday, a senior official from the state home department sent a letter to the Bengaluru police commissioner giving conditional approval. This approval depends on whether the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) completes all safety, security, and infrastructure work required by the government and other authorities, The Times of India reported.

This decision is important because the IPL season starts on March 26, leaving KSCA only a few weeks to finish the work. While waiting for permission, RCB had already looked at backup options, including stadiums in Raipur, Pune, and Navi Mumbai, in case matches could not be held in Bengaluru, the report said.

KSCA has said it is confident it will meet all the rules. In a statement, the association said it has already shared a clear plan with an expert review committee and has started improving safety and crowd control.

The review committee, led by a senior city official, was formed after a report by Justice D Cunha suggested 17 safety changes. KSCA says work on most of these has already begun, and the rest will be finished by March 15.

For now, the government has not decided how many fans will be allowed inside the stadium. That decision will be taken after all construction work is completed.

