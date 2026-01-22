Karnataka governor walks out of assembly without completing speech amid row over ‘G Ram G’ act: Video

Gehlot's move to curtail his speech to the joint session was met with Congress' displeasure, with Siddaramaiah saying that his act “violates” the Constitution.

Initially, the Karnataka governor's arrival at Vidhana Soudha appeared to end hours of political suspense, with chief minister Siddaramaiah receiving him at the state legislature.

Latest in the series of ‘governor vs state government’ tiffs is Karnataka governor Thaawarchand Gehlot walking out of the state assembly on Thursday after reading just two lines of his address to the legislature. He was reportedly irked by the ‘11 paragraphs’ in his government-prepared speech, which allegedly made critical references to the Centre and its policies.

On Wednesday, Gehlot refused to deliver the governor's address to the Karnataka legislature, leading to an impasse over the customary speech that outlines the government's policies.

He reportedly had issues with 11 paragraphs in the government-prepared speech, which allegedly criticised the Centre and its policies, including the "repeal" of MGNREGA and issues related to the devolution of funds. Gehlot wanted those paragraphs to be deleted, news agency PTI reported.

ALSO READ | Why Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi walked out of the Assembly on day 1? On Thursday, the governor greeted the members of the state legislature and remarked that he was pleased to address the joint session. "My government is committed to doubling the economic, social and physical development of the state. Jai Hind, Jai Karnataka," he read in Hindi and concluded his speech.

Congress members expressed deep discontent with the governor's move and chanted "Shame, Shame" on the House floor.

CM Siddaramaiah condemned the governor's move and said that Gehlot violated the Constitution by not reading the full speech prepared by the government.

He further alleged that the governor "acted like a puppet of the central government". Stating that Gehlot has not discharged his duties as per the Constitution, Siddaramaiah said the state administration will protest against "this attitude".

The chief minister said that the state government will assess whether to move the Supreme Court regarding Gehlot's conduct.

'Tax terrorism being imposed by Centre' Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge alleged that the central government was imposing "tax terrorism". He said that the Congress-led state government is talking about VB-G Ram G act [Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin)], 'repealing' of MGNREGA, and panchayat powers.

"We are talking about how minimum wages have been cut off for the labour, there is no social security. The CM has gone and met the PM, briefed him about our issues. That's what we have put in the speech. We are stating facts, not a single line of lie is there, not a single line of fiction is there, but still, the governor does not want to read it. Where is he getting his orders from? Has the governor's office become BJP office?" Kharge asked.

Governor vs state government row Karnataka is not the first state to witness a standoff between the governor and the state government. In fact, this has been a long-standing issue in mostly non-BJP ruled states.

Recently, similar tiffs were also witnessed in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Tensions broke out in the Kerala assembly on Tuesday after CM Pinarayi Vijayan accused governor Rajendra Arlekar of making a few omissions and modifications to the customary opening address that the latter delivered on the first day of the House's final session.

The state government alleged that Arlekar, in his 112-minute-long policy speech approved by the Kerala cabinet, omitted sections criticising the Centre's fiscal policy and the delay in giving assent to bills passed by the state legislature.

However, governor Arlekar's office termed the controversy "baseless and unnecessary".

On the same day, fresh tensions erupted in the Tamil Nadu assembly as well. Governor RN Ravi declined to read the customary address and stormed out of the assembly, accusing the House of denying him the opportunity to speak.

Tamil Nadu assembly Speaker M Appavu asked the governor to adhere to the constitutional convention and read only the address prepared and approved by the state cabinet.

The Speaker said that only elected members were entitled to express opinions on the floor of the House.

Governor Ravi objected from the well, saying it was "unfortunate" that his speech was being interrupted. He alleged that the National Anthem had not been given due respect and claimed that his mic was repeatedly switched off. Shortly after this, he walked out of the assembly without completing his address.