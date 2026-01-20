Tamil Nadu Governor vs Stalin government: Why are they at loggerheads? Explained

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and the DMK-led state government have been in a long standoff. This fight became public again when the Governor walked out of the Assembly on Tuesday, but the tension has been building for years. Here is a simplified sequence of events on how the two are butting heads: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and chief minister MK Stalin (ANI) (HT_PRINT)

How the conflict grew Trouble over assembly speeches By convention, the Governor reads a speech written by the state government at the start of the Assembly year. Governor Ravi began objecting to parts of this speech, saying it had incorrect claims and ignored serious issues.

This was the third such instance, after the Governor had skipped the customary Assembly address in the previous two years as well.

In 2024 and 2025, he did not deliver the opening address to the House, and in 2025, he had walked out of the Assembly citing that the National Anthem was not played at the beginning of his address, as per news agency ANI.

Fight over bills passed by the assembly The DMK government accused the Governor of not signing important Bills passed by the Assembly and sending some to the President even after they were passed again.

Chief Minister MK Stalin said the Governor was blocking the work of an elected government. The Raj Bhavan replied that the Governor was only following the Constitution and checking Bills carefully, HT.com had earlier reported.

Supreme Court steps in The Tamil Nadu government went to the Supreme Court. The court clearly said that a Governor cannot delay Bills forever and must give assent once a Bill is passed again by the Assembly. The court criticised Governor Ravi for violating Article 200 of the Constitution. Stalin called the verdict a “historic victory” for all states, saying it protected democracy.

Political war of words Stalin accused the BJP-led Centre of using Governors to interfere in opposition-ruled states and said Raj Bhavans were being used like “parallel governments.”

The Governor, meanwhile, spoke publicly about crimes against women, drug abuse, and social problems in Tamil Nadu. The DMK said these claims were exaggerated and meant to damage the state’s image.

Another assembly walkout On the first day of the 2026 Assembly session, Governor Ravi again refused to read the full government-approved speech and walked out. He said his microphone was switched off, the National Anthem was disrespected, and the speech had false claims about investments and ignored Dalit issues.

Speaker M Appavu said the Governor must follow Assembly rules and read only what the elected government approves. Meanwhile, CM Stalin called the walkout “regrettable” and said it insulted the Assembly and the people of Tamil Nadu, news agency PTI reported.

The Assembly passed a resolution saying only the Speaker-read speech would go on record.

What each side is saying Governor’s side Raj Bhavan says the Governor is protecting the Constitution, pointing out false claims in government speeches and delays in real investments. It insists the National Anthem must be respected and says serious social issues are being ignored.

State government’s side The DMK says the Governor has no right to change or question the Assembly’s speech, delay Bills, or speak politics from a constitutional post. Stalin has even suggested removing the rule that requires a Governor’s address.

Power struggle? The general question that arises from this tiff is not about speeches or walkouts, but about who really runs a state: the people’s elected government or a Governor appointed by the Centre. With elections coming in 2026, this fight could be seen as a power struggle between the Centre and an opposition-ruled state.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)