Interview: BJP used Governors to run parallel state government, says MK Stalin

The Bharatiya Janata Party led government at the Centre seeks to centralise authority and erode the rights of states in education, finance, taxation and administrative powers, said Tamil Nadu’s chief minister and DMK president MK Stalin in an interview. He claimed that the BJP was consistently using Governors to interfere in the affairs of the opposition ruled States and that a delimitation exercise based on population is aimed at marginalising the South. Edited Excerpts Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin claimed that the BJP was consistently using Governors to interfere in the affairs of the opposition ruled States and that a delimitation exercise based on population is aimed at marginalising the South (File photo)

What is the political significance of your legal victory in the Supreme Court (SC) against Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi, which also set timelines for governors across the country and the President of India to act on bills of states?

This landmark judgment by the Supreme Court marks a defining moment in the constitutional battle for the rights of states. The Court has unequivocally affirmed that the authority of the legislature—composed of the government and members elected by the people—carries the greatest democratic legitimacy. It has ruled that a Governor, occupying a nominated and ceremonial position, is constitutionally bound to give assent to a bill duly passed by the legislature.

The judgment makes it clear that withholding assent indefinitely in Raj Bhavan or unilaterally referring the bill to the President, in breach of constitutional boundaries, is unlawful. In underlining a timeframe within which the Governor must act, the Supreme Court has upheld the majesty of our Constitution. This verdict, secured in the case filed by the Government of Tamil Nadu, casts a luminous spotlight on the democratic rights of all Indian States.

How is your relationship with governor Ravi and what is your opinion about Governors holding political events ?

We harbour no personal animosity towards individuals such as the Governor or the Prime Minister. We continue to extend due respect to the offices they hold. However, ever since the formation of the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP has consistently used Governors to interfere in the affairs of opposition ruled states and in states where it can never hope to govern—seeking to run parallel governments through them. Raj Bhavans and universities have, in this process, been reduced to arenas where democracy is hunted down.

Through the courts, we continue to secure judgments that uphold democratic rights and constitutional principles. Yet, Governors nominated by the BJP-led Union Government are acting as unlawful political agents, executing the assignments of the ruling party at the Centre. I have already stated in a public forum that the Governor of Tamil Nadu, R.N. Ravi, is not likely to change his approach.

You have brought back the federalism debate into the political mainstream. What do you hope to achieve with the justice Joseph committee to study centre-state relations?

Those in Delhi are not kings, and those governing states like Tamil Nadu are not subjects. This has been the consistent position of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). For over five decades, we have upheld the principle of “autonomy in the States and federalism at the Centre.” It is this steadfast commitment that has enabled the implementation of several policies and development schemes aimed at protecting state interests and advancing regional progress.

However, the present BJP-led Union Government has begun to behave as though it holds absolute monarchy. It seeks to centralise authority and erode State rights—be it in education, finance, taxation, or administrative powers. There are even efforts underway to diminish the parliamentary representation of south Indian states, including Tamil Nadu, on the basis of population—clearly aimed at marginalising the South in national governance.

In a country constitutionally described as a “Union of States”, the BJP is operating on the premise that states need not truly exist—and if they must, they should be reduced to the level of mere municipal corporations with limited authority. To counter this threat to federalism and the democratic framework, we have constituted a three-member committee on Union–state relations, chaired by retired justice Kurian Joseph. Our belief is clear: when states are empowered, the Union becomes stronger and more inclusive. That vision will certainly prevail—because the BJP will not rule this nation forever. History is replete with examples of autocratic regimes being overthrown by the collective will of the people.

You are leading the southern states’ collective resistance against national authorities. Do you think this will transfer into electoral gains?

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has been raising the voice for state rights in the Indian Parliament since as early as 1957. In 1962, the demand was reiterated in the Council of States by Perarignar Anna (C N Annadurai-the state’s first DMK chief minister). In 1969, during his very first visit to Delhi as Chief Minister, Kalaignar (M Karunanidhi, five time chief minister and Stalin’s father) announced the formation of a committee to establish and safeguard state autonomy. The report of the Rajamannar Committee was subsequently sent to Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The State Autonomy Resolution passed in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly was sent to all Chief Ministers across the country. The voice raised by the DMK resonated far beyond Tamil Nadu—it found an echo in many other states. Did not Narendra Modi, as Chief Minister of Gujarat, speak up for state rights? When the democratically elected Left government led by E.M.S. Namboodiripad was dismissed in Kerala, and when Jammu and Kashmir’s special status was revoked, it was the DMK that spoke up on behalf of those states. The steps being taken today by the DMK in defence of State autonomy are a direct continuation of that legacy. This is not a matter of electoral calculation—it is a commitment to preserving the unity and integrity of the Indian Union.

You are at war with the Union government over myriad issues-- language, delimitation based on population, NEET, the Waqf Act, sharing of tax revenue. Parallelly, you’ve also poured in funds for archaeological excavations to scientifically prove that Dravidians predated Aryans. What is the strategy behind these efforts ahead of the 2026 assembly elections? Do you also believe the proposed delimitation will help the BJP?

It was Arignar Anna who declared, in his very first speech in the Council of States, that he belonged to the Dravidian stock. He immediately clarified that this identity was not in opposition to the Marathis, Bengalis, or Gujaratis. Continuing that inclusive vision, Kalaignar later affirmed: “We will extend a hand in friendship—we will raise our voice for our rights.” Tamil has been irrefutably established by scholars and researchers as the oldest language of the Indian subcontinent. It was also the first to be recognised as a Classical Language by the Government of India.

As we continue to fight for the democratic rights of Tamil Nadu, we also carry the responsibility of affirming the glory of the Tamil language and the pride of the Tamil people. It has been scientifically proven that Tamil Nadu possessed the technology to extract iron from ore and craft iron tools over 5,300 years ago. This is a civilisational achievement of great significance. If the Prime Minister and the BJP-led Union Government are unwilling even to acknowledge and celebrate the cultural and linguistic legacy of Tamil and its people, it raises a natural and troubling question: do they regard Tamils as second-class citizens within the Indian Union? The BJP, in its pursuit of electoral gains and content with its dominance in northern states, continues to marginalise and deceive Tamil Nadu and Tamils.

Tamil Nadu and other opposition ruled states claim that funds are being stalled in non-BJP ruled states? Will the financial commission’s recommendations on this issue be a possible solution?

The BJP-led Union Government withheld funds due to Tamil Nadu under the ‘Samagra Shiksha Scheme’, solely because the State refused to accept the imposition of Hindi. Tamil Nadu is not alone in this discrimination—states outside BJP’s political control, such as Kerala and West Bengal, have faced similar neglect. Even in the wake of natural disasters, the Union Government failed to provide disaster relief funds to affected regions in Tamil Nadu in a timely or adequate manner. Furthermore, financial allocations and tax devolution to states have not been implemented as per the recommendations of the Fifteenth Finance Commission. All of this points to a clear pattern: the BJP is unwilling to pursue any policy or resolution that serves the genuine interests of states like Tamil Nadu.

How do you react to the criticism by your opposition that you are exaggerating these issues to distract from issues of law and order, and corruption in the state? In your four years in power, what have you achieved, and what , in your mind, have you failed to?

They do this for their survival in politics. And what of the principal opposition—the AIADMK—which stands thoroughly exposed before the people for aligning with the BJP, a party that has consistently betrayed Tamil Nadu? They are the ones who, rather than offering meaningful solutions to the nation’s pressing concerns, spend their time peering through magnifying glasses in search of flaws. We continue to identify and neutralise the conspiracies of those political forces that seek to disrupt the development and social harmony of our People.

What can we expect from the DMK government as you step into the fifth year of your current tenure?

In March 2021, ahead of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections, I presented Stalin’s seven pledges at the ‘Call for Dawn’ conference in Tiruchirappalli—long-term goals charted for the coming decade. It is towards achieving these very goals that we are steering the Dravidian Model of governance. We have transformed the situation from what it was just four years ago. Today, Tamil Nadu stands tall as the leading State in the country, recording an impressive growth rate of 9.69%. Guided by the ideals of equality and social justice—“everything for everyone”—we are diligently working towards our target of becoming a $1 trillion economy.

How is the DMK preparing to secure a second consecutive term in the 2026 assembly elections where the common goal for all opposition parties is to defeat you?

People know that those who couldn’t match its strength have formed a directionless alliance. With public support and the Dravidian Model delivering real results, benefitting each and every family of Tamil Nadu, the DMK headed alliance is strong to secure a second consecutive victory in 2026. It is the opportunistic opposition alliance that’s still searching for a purpose.

How do you plan to balance Tamil Nadu’s interest in water related issues with neighbouring Kerala and Karnataka while taking these states along in your resistance against the Union government.

The principle of State autonomy is about achieving amicable and non-intrusive solutions through harmonious cooperation between States. The DMK government is committed to fostering strong relations with neighbouring States—while firmly ensuring that Tamil Nadu receives its rightful share.