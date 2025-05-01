Patriotism not just a poll slogan, says Stalin

Taking a dig at the BJP-led Union government, Tamil Nadu chief minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Wednesday said that patriotism is not just an election slogan but a cooperative federal India. Taking a dig at the BJP-led Union government, Tamil Nadu chief minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Wednesday said that patriotism is not just an election slogan but a cooperative federal India (File photo)

“Patriotism is not an election political slogan for us. A cooperative federal India with state rights is true patriotism. I, one of you, Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin, will stand firm till the end as the protector of India by protecting the dignity of the Constitution and the rule of law and stand as a bulwark against the intrusion of communal politics into Tamil Nadu,” Stalin said in his letter to DMK party workers, a day after the month-long budget session of the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly concluded on April 29.

He recalled the key events that happened during the current assembly session. It included the Supreme Court’s landmark verdict against Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi withholding bills as illegal and setting a timelines for governors across the country and for the President of India to act on Bills and the state constituting a panel to be led by former SC judge justice Kurian Joseph to study Centre-state relations, announcing nine welfare measures for government employees and teachers.

“Many states in India, especially the BJP-ruled states, are implementing our Dravidian model of governance,” Stalin said. “In addition to continuously issuing beneficial announcements, we have also passed resolutions in this legislative session to prevent atrocities such as the Union Government’s Waqf Amendment Act. While we are raising our voice for state rights , we have also unanimously passed a resolution condemning the terrorist attack in Kashmir with a heartfelt concern that the integrity of India and the security of the country should not be affected in any way , and Tamil Nadu will provide full cooperation to the measures taken by the Union Government.”

Stalin reiterated his speech delivered on the last day of the assembly on Tuesday vowing that the DMK will return to power and form the government for the 7th time in the 2026 assembly elections. “Dravidian model 2.0 is loading,” he said about next year’s elections with confidence that the DMK coalition will win more than 200 of the 234 assembly seats. “The conscience of even the enemies will tell you that the DMK is a movement that protects not only the interests of Tamil Nadu but also the democracy of India,” Stalin said.