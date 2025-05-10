Stalin to lead rally in TN today to show solidarity with armed forces

Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin on Friday said that he will lead a rally in Chennai on May 10 to show solidarity with the Indian Armed Forces as they continue to fend off attacks from Pakistan. The rally, which will commence from the office of the director general of police at 5pm, will conclude at the War Memorial. Ex-servicemen, cabinet ministers, students will participate in the rally, Stalin said, and invited the public to join them. Mumbai, Sep 01 (ANI): Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin addresses during a press conference of the Opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) leaders meet, in Mumbai on Friday. (ANI Photo/Ishant) (Ishant)

“This is the time to show our solidarity and support to the India Army which is fighting valiantly against Pakistan’s terrorist attacks,” Stalin said. “The rally is being held to celebrate the bravery, sacrifice and dedication of the Indian Army and to strengthen national unity.”

Stalin has instructed authorities to ensure the safety and immediate return of students from Tamil Nadu, currently studying in Jammu and Kashmir, especially those enrolled at National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Srinagar, and agricultural universities

The state government on Friday said that parents of 52 students, from Tamil Nadu who are studying in Jammu and Kashmir, have appealed to the chief minister to bring them back home. “Due to the fact that air services are completely suspended in Jammu and Kashmir and it is not safe to bring them by road, as soon as the situation stabilises, appropriate steps will be taken to bring the 52 students back to Tamil Nadu,” the government’s statement read.

IAS officer Aftab Rasool a native of Kashmir and Tamil Nadu cadre officer and S M Nasar, Minister of Minorities Welfare of Tamil Nadu, are coordinating efforts in the region.

Tamil Nadu has made arrangements for safe passage of 40 Tamil Nadu students studying at Lovely Professional University, Jalandhar, Punjab to Chennai via Delhi. Following a request from the students, buses have been arranged for their travel from Jalandhar to Delhi. The buses will depart at 9 PM today. They are expected to reach Tamil Nadu House early in the morning on May 10, 2025. The Government of Tamil Nadu has also made arrangements for their accommodation and food at Tamil Nadu House, New Delhi, and also for their onward travel to Chennai.