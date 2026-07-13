Karnataka Guv suspends KPSC chairman over daughters’ illegal appointments row

Karnataka governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Monday suspended Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) chairman Shivashankarappa S Sahukar and recommended that the President of India refer allegations of misconduct against him to the Supreme Court for an inquiry under Article 317(1) of the Constitution.

Complaints alleged that Sahukar facilitated the illegal selection of his two daughters as Industrial Extension officers while presiding over the commission responsible for the recruitment. (ANI)

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“The Governor has recommended to the President of India to make reference to the Supreme Court of India under Article 317(1) of the Constitution of India for necessary enquiry into the allegations made against Shivashankarappa S. Sahukar, Chairman, Karnataka Public Service Commission,” the order said.

The move is first of its kind in Karnataka against a KPSC chairman or member and comes after the allegations surrounding the recruitment of Sahukar’s two daughters through the commission.

Pending the outcome of the proceedings, the governor directed the senior most member of the commission to discharge the chairman’s responsibilities, saying the step was necessary to preserve the integrity of the KPSC and allow an impartial inquiry.

Sahukar was appointed chairman on April 3, 2021, after serving as a member of the commission from September 2019. He succeeded former IAS officer Shadakshari Swamy, who retired the same day. The appointment was made by then governor Vajubhai Vala.

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According to the governor’s secretariat, complaints alleged that Sahukar facilitated the illegal selection of his two daughters as Industrial Extension officers while presiding over the commission responsible for the recruitment.

The secretariat said he neither recused himself from the process nor formally disclosed a conflict of interest despite his daughters being candidates.

It further alleged that one of his daughters obtained an income and caste certificate declaring the family’s annual income as ₹40,000 and claimed reservation under the Other Backward Classes category along with creamy layer exemption by concealing material facts.

The secretariat said a Karnataka government order issued on March 30, 2002 bars children of a Public Service Commission chairman from availing reservation under the state’s backward classes quota, and alleged that the restriction was concealed to secure an undue benefit during recruitment.

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After examining the chairman’s income and property returns and other records, the governor’s secretariat said it found prima facie material indicating misbehaviour warranting action under Article 317(1) of the Constitution.

“To further ensure a fair, impartial and uninfluenced investigation while protecting the integrity and credibility of KPSC, the Governor has placed the Chairman under suspension until further orders from the President’s office,” a statement from Karnataka Lok Bhavan said.

The order said Sahukar would remain under suspension until further directions from the President.

The governor’s action follows a first information report (FIR) registered by Vidhana Soudha police on July 10 against Sahukar’s daughter, Suma S. Sahukar, on allegations that she secured reservation benefits under the 3B category by submitting an income and asset certificate declaring the family’s annual income as ₹40,000 to obtain selection as a junior engineer (Civil) in the department of industries and commerce in March 2024.

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The FIR was filed after a complaint from the KPSC.

According to investigators, verification found the income certificate to be false because Sahukar was serving as KPSC chairman during the recruitment process and was drawing a monthly salary of ₹2.25 lakh besides other allowances.

Also on July 10, the Karnataka High Court stayed a June 19 resolution passed by other KPSC members calling upon Sahukar to resign, taking moral responsibility for his daughter’s alleged illegal selection while he headed the commission.