Karnataka hands over Covid scam probe to CID from SIT

The Karnataka government has escalated its investigation into the alleged financial mismanagement during the Covid-19 pandemic by transferring the case to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). This decision, announced on Friday, came two months after a first information report (FIR) was registered concerning the irregularities. BS Yediyurappa

“A team led by CID superintendent of police Raghavendra Hegde, along with three deputy superintendents, will lead the probe into the suspected corruption that took place under the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) administration,” according to an official communication.

The issue has taken on political overtones, with the Congress-led government using it to counter allegations related to the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (Muda) case and a tribal welfare board scandal. Chief minister Siddaramaiah, deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar, and home minister G Parameshwara have all referenced the Covid-19 probe in response to accusations against their administration.

The FIR, filed on December 13 at the Vidhana Soudha police station, targets senior government officials and employees. The Congress government has suggested that former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, former health minister B Sriramulu, and BJP MP K Sudhakar could face scrutiny as the investigation unfolds.

A special cabinet sub-committee, led by Shivakumar, was previously tasked with examining a report by a commission chaired by high court justice John Michael D’Cunha. The findings have influenced the government’s decision to take further action.

“Investigations based on Justice Michael Cunha’s recommendations are underway. Those responsible for misappropriating Covid funds will face consequences,” Shivakumar had said while announcing the probe.

Raising concerns about testing discrepancies, he pointed out, “In BBMP limits, 84 lakh RT-PCR tests were conducted, generating bills worth ₹502 crore, with ₹400 crore already paid. These figures suggest an implausible average of two tests per household.”

Further discrepancies were noted at Kidwai Hospital, where “24 lakh tests were reportedly conducted, billing ₹146 crore, despite lacking the necessary technical capacity and ICMR approval. The sheer scale of testing at one facility raises serious doubts.”

According to sources, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) previously assigned to probe the case hesitated due to the involvement of senior politicians and officials.

In a separate development, Parameshwara visited Udayagiri police station on Friday, four days after violence erupted in the area following a controversial social media post. He held a review meeting with senior officers, including police commissioner Seema Latkar and deputy commissioner of police Muthuraj.

Addressing the media, Parameshwara confirmed that arrests were being made based on CCTV footage. “I have gathered first-hand details on the incident and ongoing probe. The investigation will proceed as per legal protocols,” he said.

He assured that legal action was being taken against accused involved in the violence, particularly those who targeted police personnel and damaged property. “The law will be enforced without compromise. Individuals cannot take matters into their own hands,” he added.

Officials noted that forensic teams have been analysing video footage to ensure that only those directly involved in the violence are charged. Authorities are also examining whether the incident had any external influences beyond the social media post.

Dismissing concerns that the incident had weakened police morale, Parameshwara said, “Our officers are well-trained. While individual cases may arise, the overall confidence and effectiveness of the force remain intact.”

He also rejected claims of law enforcement inefficiency, crediting officers for their swift response in containing the violence. “Police acted in time to prevent further escalation, ensuring that the situation did not spiral out of control,” he added.

When questioned about the possibility of Karnataka adopting “bulldozer justice” — a practice seen in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh where properties of alleged rioters are demolished — Parameshwara said, “Such measures are unnecessary here. The legal system in Karnataka is fully capable of handling such cases without resorting to extreme actions.”