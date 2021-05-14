Home / India News / Karnataka HC pulls up govt over shortage of Covid jabs
Karnataka HC pulls up govt over shortage of Covid jabs

Bengaluru: The Karnataka high court on Thursday raised concerns over the shortage of Covid-19 vaccines in the state and delay in administering the second dose of vaccine
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAY 14, 2021 12:46 AM IST
Bengaluru: The Karnataka high court on Thursday raised concerns over the shortage of Covid-19 vaccines in the state and delay in administering the second dose of vaccine. The bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Oka and Justice Aravind Kumar said that the state has only 1.1 million vaccines, while there was a need to provide the second dose to 3.1 million people.

“How are you going to bridge the gap?” the bench asked Additional Solicitor General of India (ASG) Aishwarya Bhati. It went on to question the government on the consequences of missing the second dose. If someone takes a second dose of Covaxin after 4 weeks and Covishield, after 8 weeks, what will happen? Is it not the right of a person under Article 21 to get the second dose in a timely manner? the bench asked.

In response, ASG said the stipulated period is the ideal period. Over the ideal period, the vaccine can be taken “A core group is studying and in two days they will give us a report,” Bhati said.

In response, the bench said: “These are all excuses giving to us. You tell us how you will bridge the gap. Is it not necessary that maximum people should get immunity?”

The ASG told the bench that states have been advised to prioritise vaccination for those above 45 years of age receiving the second dose and that 70% of vaccines allotted by the Union government must be dedicated for this purpose.

“You must come clean before the members of the public... Come with the truth... Some people are going to vaccination centres and coming back. You need to set a priority on who will get vaccines now,” the bench said.

“Your ministers and others should tell the truth to people... Tell the truth to the public, don’t make any inconsistent statements to the public. Put up the data of available vaccines on some website,” it further added.

The Karnataka government on Wednesday had temporarily suspended the vaccination drive for the 18-44 age group.

In another order, the bench asked all testing laboratories in the state to issue Covid test results within 24 hours of collecting swab samples. The direction was issued after a court staff member died on Wednesday. The staffer was unaware he had Covid; the results of his tests conducted on May 10 didn’t arrive until his death. “We direct the state to initiate action against those concerned and submit a report,” said the Bench.

