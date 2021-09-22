Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Karnataka House passes bill to protect religious structures from demolition
india news

Karnataka House passes bill to protect religious structures from demolition

The Bill, which was tabled on Monday and will now be presented in the upper house of state legislature, provides protection to all religious structures that came up on public land before commencement of the law.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON SEP 22, 2021 12:43 AM IST
The Basavaraj Bommai-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government introduced the Bill on Monday after it came under attack from within the party as well as Opposition Congress and various pro-Hindu organisations following the demolition of a temple at Nanjangud in Mysuru a few days ago.

The Karnataka legislative assembly on Tuesday passed the Karnataka Religious Structures (Protection) Bill, which seeks to protect religious structures from demolition.

The Bill, which was tabled on Monday and will now be presented in the upper house of state legislature, provides protection to all religious structures that came up on public land before commencement of the law. It means the authorities will not be able to demolish religious structures on public land unless there is a specific court order for demolition of a religious structure, reading of the Bill shows.

The Basavaraj Bommai-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government introduced the Bill on Monday after it came under attack from within the party as well as Opposition Congress and various pro-Hindu organisations following the demolition of a temple at Nanjangud in Mysuru a few days ago.

JC Madhuswamy, Karnataka’s minister for parliamentary affairs, said that structures of all religions will come under the ambit of this new Bill. “There was lacuna and to fill it up we have brought this (bill),” Madhuswamy said, reacting to allegations over the government’s inability to stop the demolition of a temple in Nanjangud of Mysuru district on September 12.

The Bill comes days after a video of a temple in Nanjangud being torn down by an earth mover went viral on social media with Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha raising the issue to target authorities who were carrying out the drive with no consultations.

RELATED STORIES

During the discussion, leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah questioned how the temple was demolished without the government’s knowledge and sought to know why no action would be taken against the district officials for carrying out the act.

“You are saying that from now on no temple should be demolished but what about the ones (demolished) earlier? You are bringing this bill because the Hindu Jagrana Vedike and Hindu Mahasabha pressurised you and the government got scared,” he said.

Chief minister Bommai clarified that the government had no role in the temple demolition in Nanjangud. “Let there be no confusion. We (government) did not order demolition,” Bommai said.

Assembly passes Bill against online gaming

The Karnataka legislative assembly on Tuesday also passed the Karnataka Police (Amendment) Bill, 2021, intended to curb gaming through internet or mobile applications. Karnataka’s home minister Araga Jnanendra tabled the Bill in the assembly on Friday during the ongoing monsoon session of the state legislature. The Bill also enhances the punishment for gaming for the orderly conduct of citizens and to wean them away from the vice of gambling.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karnataka
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

BJP’s new Bengal chief Sukanta Majumdar equates TMC to Taliban

Allahabad HC denies bail to 2 UP cops arrested for ‘forewarning’ Vikas Dubey

Saarc foreign ministers’ Sept 25 meet called off due to ‘lack of concurrence’

Assam govt orders probe into deaths of 2 suspected terrorists in police encounter
TRENDING TOPICS
World Alzheimer's Day
PM Modi
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Mullah Baradar
Raj Kundra
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP