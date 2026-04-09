Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: KSEAB PUC 12th results declared at karresults.nic.in, direct link here
Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2026 LIVE: KSEAB PUC 2 results announced today, April 9, 2026. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, how to check and more.
Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2026 LIVE: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has released Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 on April 9, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 examination can check the results on the official website of KSEAB at kseab.karnataka.gov.in. The results can also be checked on the official link karresults.nic.in. ...Read More
Direct link to check Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2026
The Karnataka 2nd PUC results will be announced at a press conference by the Board officials. The press conference will be held at the Board office, where, along with the results, the Board will announce the pass percentage, district-wise results, gender-wise performance, etc.
This year Class 12 board examination in the state commenced on February 28 and concluded on March 17, 2026. The examination on all days was held in a single shift, from 10 am to 1 pm. The Class 12 board exam started with Kannada and Arabic papers and concluded with Music, Electronics and other papers.
To check the Karnataka 2nd PUC results, candidates can follow the steps given here:
Open karresults.nic.in
Open the PUC 2 result link
Enter your login details
Check and download the result.
Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, how to check and more.
Follow all the updates here:
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 05:12:34 pm
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: Re-evaluation window soon, supplementary exam dates to be announced
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: Students unhappy with their marks will soon get a chance to apply for re-evaluation or request photocopies of their answer sheets, with the board set to open the process shortly, Live Hindustan reported.
Those who did not secure the minimum 33% need not worry – the board will announce dates for the supplementary (exam-2) soon, in line with its three-exam policy, giving students another opportunity to improve their scores.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 04:52:29 pm
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: Check results on direct link
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: Students who appeared for the exam can access their digital marksheets using their registration credentials.
Here's how:
Visit official website at karresults.nic.in or kseab.karnataka.gov.in
Click on 'Karnataka 2nd PUC examination-1 result 2026'
Enter registration number and select your subject stream on the login page and click submit.
You will now be able to view your subject-wise marks and download a copy for future use.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 04:45:23 pm
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: What was the percentage in 2025
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: In 2025, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 73.45 per cent, with the Science stream leading at an 82.54 per cent pass rate.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 04:31:08 pm
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: Step-by-step guide to check results
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: Here's a step-by-step guide for students to check their results:
Official portals:
Go to the primary result website at karresults.nic.in or the main board site at kseab.karnataka.gov.in
On the homepage, look for and click the link labelled "Karnataka 2nd PUC Examination-1 Result 2026:
Enter your registration number exactly as it appears on your hall ticket and select your subject team -- Arts, Commerce or Science -- from the dropdown menu
Click submit and view your subject-wise marks and qualifying status
Download the digital marksheet and take a clear printout for your records
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 04:16:31 pm
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: Where all can students check their results?
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: Candidates who appeared for the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam can check their results on:
- Official website: kseab.karnataka.gov.in
- Another official link: karresults.nic.in
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 03:49:53 pm
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: What if the website is slow?
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: KSEAB, in the result date and time mentioned only one official website to check the result: karresults.nic.in.
If the website becomes slow after the result announcement, students should wait and try again later.
It is possible that third-party websites will host the result but students should always verify their results on the official website to ensure authenticity.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 03:40:46 pm
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: Details to check results
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: Students will need to use their registration numbers to check the Karnataka PUC 2 results.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 03:30:27 pm
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: What if you didn't do well in the exam?
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: If the PUC 2 exam did not go well, students will have two more opportunities to do better. The KSEAB follows a three exam pattern (PUC 2 exam 1, PUC 2 exam 2, PUC 2 exam 3).
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 03:17:22 pm
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: How to check results?
1. Visit the official website of Karnataka results at karresults.nic.in.
2. Click on Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
5. Check the result and download the page.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 03:10:17 pm
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: Direct link activated
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: The direct link to check results have been activated.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 03:05:22 pm
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: Toppers names to be announced
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: The toppers names will be announced at the press conference.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 03:01:57 pm
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: Login details needed
Registration number
Subject combination
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 02:58:55 pm
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: Exam held in February- March
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: This year Class 12 board examination in the state commenced on February 28 and concluded on March 17, 2026. The examination on all days was held in a single shift, from 10 am to 1 pm. The Class 12 board exam started with Kannada and Arabic papers and concluded with Music, Electronics and other papers.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 02:55:39 pm
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: Steps to check results
Open karresults.nic.in
Open the PUC 2 result link
Enter your login details
Check and download the result.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 02:54:08 pm
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: Website to check for result link
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: The Class 12 result link is available on karresults.nic.in.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 02:52:13 pm
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: Direct link here
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: The direct link to check the results is given above.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 02:51:12 pm
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: Results declared
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: The results have been declared.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 02:45:02 pm
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: Toppers of 2025
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: Last year, Amoolya Kamnath, Deeksha R and Deepashree S topped the exam by securing 599 marks each.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 02:42:40 pm
Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2026: Exam held in single shift
Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2026: This year Class 12 board examination in the state commenced on February 28 and concluded on March 17, 2026. The examination on all days was held in a single shift, from 10 am to 1 pm. The Class 12 board exam started with Kannada and Arabic papers and concluded with Music, Electronics and other papers.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 02:38:58 pm
Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2026: What if the website is slow?
Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2026: KSEAB, in the result date and time mentioned only one official website to check the result: karresults.nic.in.
If the website becomes slow after the result announcement, students should wait and try again later.
It is possible that third-party websites will host the result but students should always verify their results on the official website to ensure authenticity.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 02:34:24 pm
Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2026: How many candidates registered for exam?
Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2026: Around 7 lakh candidates registered for the Class 12 exam.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 02:32:52 pm
Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2026: What information is needed to check results?
Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2026: Students will need to use their registration numbers to check the PUC 2 results online.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 02:30:28 pm
Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2026: 30 minutes to go
Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2026: Only 30 minutes left for the result link to be activated. Keep checking this space for latest updates on result.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 02:25:10 pm
Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2026: When will press conference begin?
Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2026: The press conference will begin at 6.15 pm today, April 9, as per media reports.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 02:18:36 pm
Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2026: What other details will be shared at the press conference?
Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2026: The press conference will be held at the Board office, where, along with the results, the Board will announce the pass percentage, district-wise results, gender-wise performance, etc.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 02:14:46 pm
Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2026: What was the pass percentage of 2025?
Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2026: In 2025, the pass percentage was 73.45 per cent.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 02:09:43 pm
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: Results to be announced at press conference
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: The Class 12 all streams result will be announced at the press conference. The press conference will be held by the Board officials.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 02:05:48 pm
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: Only one hour left
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: The results are expected to be announced at 3 pm today, April 9.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 02:04:54 pm
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: Commerce topper of 2025
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: In 2025, Deepashree S topped the KSEAB PUC 2 exam in the commerce stream. The student had secured 599 marks.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 01:55:36 pm
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: Class 12 exam ended on March 17
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: This year Class 12 board examination in the state commenced on February 28 and concluded on March 17, 2026. The examination on all days was held in a single shift, from 10 am to 1 pm. The Class 12 board exam started with Kannada and Arabic papers and concluded with Music, Electronics and other papers.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 01:52:50 pm
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: Steps to check marks
Open the official website, karresults.nic.in.
Click on the PU 2 exam 1 result link.
Enter your login details and submit.
Check and download the result.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 01:47:49 pm
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: List of websites
karresults.nic.in
kseab.karnataka.gov.in
DigiLocker
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 01:46:02 pm
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: Details to be available on marksheets
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: These are the details which will be available on marksheets
1. Name of the student
2. Registration number
3. Subject-wise Marks
4. Total Marks
5. Grade or Division
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 01:43:32 pm
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: Pass percentage of 2024
Eligible students: 6,98,378
Number of students who appeared: 6,81,079
Passed: 5,52,690
Pass percentage: 81.15 per cent.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 01:42:40 pm
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: When was results declared in 2024?
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: KSEAB declared the Karnataka PUC 2 results on April 10 in 2024.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 01:36:24 pm
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: Results to be out via press conference
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: The Karnataka 2nd PUC results will be announced at a press conference by the Board officials. The press conference will be held at the Board office, where, along with the results, the Board will announce the pass percentage, district-wise results, gender-wise performance, etc.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 01:34:32 pm
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: Time of announcement of resultrs
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: The Class 12 results will be announced at 3 pm today, April 9.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 01:32:21 pm
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: Websites to check for result link
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 examination can check the KSEAB 12th results on the official website of KSEAB at kseab.karnataka.gov.in. The results can also be checked on the official link karresults.nic.in.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 01:16:19 pm
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: Results to be announced today
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board will release Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 on April 9, 2026.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 12:57:56 pm
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: Number of candidates passed in 2024
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: Check the number of candidates passed in all three streams in 2024.
Science- 2,49,927 students passed
Arts- 1,28,448 students passed
Commerce- 1,74,315 students passed.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 12:50:02 pm
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: District toppers of 2024
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: Dakshinna Kannada was the best-performing district in Karnataka PUC 2 exam 1 results 2024.
Dakshina Kannada: 97.33 per cent students pass
Udupi: 96.8 per cent
Vijayapuru: 94 per cent.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 12:23:20 pm
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: Stream-wise pass percentages of 2024
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: These were the stream-wise pass percentage in the Karnataka PUC 2 exam 1 2024 -
Arts: 68.36 per cent of students pass
Science: 89.96 per cent
Commerce: 80.94 per cent.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 12:19:15 pm
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: What if the website is slow?
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: KSEAB, in the result date and time mentioned only one official website to check the result: karresults.nic.in.
If the website becomes slow after the result announcement, students should wait and try again later.
It is possible that third-party websites will host the result but students should always verify their results on the official website to ensure authenticity.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 12:11:18 pm
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: Arts toppers of 2024
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: Medha D, Vedant Jnyanuba Navi and Kavitha B V topped the Karnataka PUC 2 exam in the Arts stream last year. Both scored 596 marks each.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 12:01:17 pm
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: Keep these details ready
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: As per past trends, students will need to use their registration numbers to check the Karnataka PUC 2 results.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 11:53:37 am
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: What if you didn't do well in the exam?
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: If the PUC 2 exam did not go well, students will have two more opportunities to do better. The KSEAB follows a three exam pattern (PUC 2 exam 1, PUC 2 exam 2, PUC 2 exam 3).
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 11:38:46 am
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: Steps to check results
1. Visit the official website of Karnataka results at karresults.nic.in.
2. Click on Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
5. Check the result and download the page.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 11:29:03 am
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: Login credentials required
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: Students will need to use their registration numbers to check the PUC 2 results online.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 10:57:18 am
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: Arts toppers of 2025
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: Check the arts toppers of 2025
R Sanjana Bai: 597 marks
K Nirmala: 596
K R Shri Jeya Darshini: 595
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 10:38:34 am
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: Commerce toppers of 2025
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: Deepashree S topped the KSEAB PUC 2 exam in the commerce stream. The student secured 599 marks.