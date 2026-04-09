Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: KSEAB PUC 12th results declared at karresults.nic.in, direct link here

Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2026 LIVE: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has released Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 on April 9, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 examination can check the results on the official website of KSEAB at kseab.karnataka.gov.in. The results can also be checked on the official link karresults.nic.in. ...Read More

Direct link to check Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2026

The Karnataka 2nd PUC results will be announced at a press conference by the Board officials. The press conference will be held at the Board office, where, along with the results, the Board will announce the pass percentage, district-wise results, gender-wise performance, etc.

This year Class 12 board examination in the state commenced on February 28 and concluded on March 17, 2026. The examination on all days was held in a single shift, from 10 am to 1 pm. The Class 12 board exam started with Kannada and Arabic papers and concluded with Music, Electronics and other papers.

To check the Karnataka 2nd PUC results, candidates can follow the steps given here:

Open karresults.nic.in

Open the PUC 2 result link

Enter your login details

Check and download the result.

Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, how to check and more.