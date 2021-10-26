Karnataka logs 290 new Covid cases, 10 deaths

Karnataka on Monday logged 290 new cases of Covid-19 and 10 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 2,986,276 and death toll to 38,017.

The day also saw 408 discharges, pushing the total number of recoveries to 2,939,647, leaving 8,583 active cases.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for 137 new cases, as the city saw 206 discharges and 6 deaths.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.32 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 3.44 per cent.

Apart from Bengaluru Urban, Belagavi, Bengaluru Rural, Dharwad and Ramanagara recorded one death each.

After Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada reported the highest of 30 fresh cases, Tumakuru 26, Hassan 20 and Mysuru 18.

Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 1,250,844 positive cases, followed by Mysuru 178,951 and Tumakuru 120,726.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 1,228,172, followed by Mysuru 176,235 and Tumakuru 119,339.

Cumulatively a total of 50,238,852 samples have been tested, of which 89,964 were tested on Monday alone.

