Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Karnataka logs 326 new Covid cases, 4 deaths
india news

Karnataka logs 326 new Covid cases, 4 deaths

The day also saw 380 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 2, 936,039. Out of 326 new cases reported on Sunday, 173 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 87 discharges and 1 death.
A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a girl for the COVID-19 test inside a train compartment, in Bengaluru (Shashidhar Byrappa)
Published on Oct 18, 2021 12:52 AM IST
By Press Trust Of India

Bengaluru Karnataka has clocked 326 fresh Covid-19 cases and 4 deaths, taking the total infection count to 2, 983,459 and toll to 37,941, the health department said on Sunday.

The day also saw 380 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 29,36,039.

Out of 326 new cases reported on Sunday, 173 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 87 discharges and 1 death.

Total number of active cases in the state is at 9,450.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.41 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.22 per cent.

Out of 4 deaths reported on Sunday 2 are from Mysuru; and one each from Bengaluru Urban and Dharwad.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 173, Mysuru 42, Dakshina Kannada 22, Tumakuru 17, Hassan and Udupi 12, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,49,418, followed by Mysuru 1,78,738 and Tumakuru 1,20,546.

RELATED STORIES

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 12,26,390, followed by Mysuru 1,75,946 and Tumakuru 1,19,156.

Cumulatively a total of 4.94 crore samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 78,742 were tested on Sunday alone.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Name a Muslim as Karnataka CM face: Congress MLA to Kumaraswamy

Girl sold in Agra for marriage

Hike in taxes after Covid increases Andhra Pradesh revenue

Take uncompromising stand on gender-based violence: 700 alumni in letter to IIT-Guwahati
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP