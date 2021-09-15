Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Karnataka logs 559 new Covid cases, 12 deaths
india news

Karnataka logs 559 new Covid cases, 12 deaths

The day also saw 1,034 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 2,909,656.
By Press Trust of India, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 12:26 AM IST
Out of the 559 new Covid cases reported in Karnataka, 231 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 302 discharges and 4 deaths. (Agency)

Karnataka reported 559 new Covid-19 cases and 12 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 2,962,967 and death toll to 37,529, the health department said on Tuesday.

The day also saw 1,034 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 2,909,656.

Out of the 559 new cases reported, 231 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 302 discharges and 4 deaths.

The total number of active cases in the state is at 15,754.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.52%, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 2.14 %.

Out of 12 deaths, five are from Dakshina Kannada; Bengaluru Urban (4), Kodagau, Shivamogga and Uttara Kannada (1).

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 231, Dakshina Kannada 87, Udupi 57, Mysuur 28, Tumakuru 24, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 1,241,870, followed by Mysuru 1,76,940 and Tumakuru 1,19,716. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 1,218,673, followed by Mysuru 1,74,065 and Tumakuru 1,18,000. Cumulatively a total of 45,519,587 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,05,645 were tested on Tuesday alone.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Forest department hunts for tiger that killed 19-year-old in Mysuru

Karnataka government moves to take powers from poll body

Karnataka high court rejects PIL on Mangaluru airport privatisation

Web tool launched to ensure safer commute for students
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET SS 2021 registration
Hindi Diwas 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud
Covid vaccine
MS Dhoni
Abdul Ghani Baradar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP