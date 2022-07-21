Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Karnataka, Manipur and Chandigarh tops India Innovation Index 2021. Here's list

Karnataka’s high score can be attributed to its peak performance in attracting FDI and a large number of venture capital deals, the report said.
Karnataka was the top recipient state, with 38% of the total FDI equity inflow, followed by Maharashtra (26%) and Delhi (14%).
Published on Jul 21, 2022 01:47 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

Karnataka, Manipur and Chandigarh topped the third edition of NITI Aayog’s India Innovation Index, which ranks the states and the union territories on their innovation performance. NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Bery released the India Innovation Index 2021 in presence of apex pubic policy think tank member Dr VK Saraswat, CEO Parameswaran Iyer and senior adviser Neeraj Sinha.

Karnataka topped in the ‘Major States’ category and Manipur emerged as a winner in the ‘North East and Hill States’ category. Chandigarh was the top performer in the ‘Union Territories and City States’ category. According to the report, Karnataka’s high score can be attributed to its peak performance in attracting FDI and a large number of venture capital deals. While Chandigarh topped the knowledge worker pillar, Delhi topped the business environment and investment pillars.

‘Innovation is the key to sustainable and inclusive growth. It can help us solve the biggest challenges of our times: bringing millions out of poverty, generating livelihood opportunities, and paving the way for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat,’ said Saraswat.

While Karnataka has topped again in the ‘Major States’ category, Manipur is leading the ‘North East and Hill States’ category and Chandigarh is the top performer in the ‘Union Territories and City States’ category.

‘I would like to reaffirm NITI Aayog’s continued commitment to monitoring the state of innovation in India through the India Innovation Index. We strive to improve the innovation ecosystem across the nation in partnership with the states and other stakeholders,’ said Iyer.

India Innovation Index 2021: Overall Rankings

NE and Hill States

RankStatesIII 2021
1Manipur19.37
2Uttarakhand17.67
3Meghalaya16.00
4Arunachal Pradesh15.46
5Himachal Pradesh14.62
6Sikkim13.85
7Mizoram13.41
8Tripura11.43
9Assam11. 29
10Nagaland11.00

UT and City States

RankUT and City StatesIII 2021
1Chandigarh27.88
2Delhi27.00
3Andaman and Nicobar Islands17.29
4Puducherry15.88
5Goa14.93
6Jammu and Kashmir12.83
7Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu12.09
8Lakshadweep7.86
9Ladakh5.91

Major states

RankStatesIII 2021
1Karnataka18.01
2Telangana17.66
3Haryana16.35
4Maharashtra16.06
5Tamil Nadu15.69
6Punjab15.35
7Uttar Pradesh14.22
8Kerala13.67
9Andhra Pradesh13.32
10Jharkhand13.10
11West Bengal12.98
12Rajasthan12.88
13Madhya Pradesh12.74
14Gujarat12,41
15Bihar11.58
16Odisha11.42
17Chhattisgarh10.97

Prepared by NITI Aayog and the Institute for Competitiveness, the India Innovation Index is a “comprehensive tool for the evaluation and development of the country’s innovation ecosystem.” In the third edition, the number of indicators has increased from 36 (in the India Innovation Index 2020) to 66.

