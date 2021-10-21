Karnataka minister hits back at Cong, JD(S) for criticising RSS

Araga Jnanendra, Karnataka’s minister for home affairs, on Wednesday hitback at critics of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), terming the latter as nation builders founded by patriotic nationalists.

“RSS is an organisation, founded by staunch patriotic nationalists, and is in the service of building a strong nation,” he said in a statement on Wednesday.

He added that the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) were making defamatory remarks against the RSS, the ideological parent of the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP), to get votes of minority communities.

“Both the JD(S) and the Congress leaders are competing (with) each other with an eye on minorities votes,” he added.

The statements come even as the Congress and JD(S) have intensified their attacks on the RSS and their attempts to saffronise the country and targeting of minorities.

The BJP leadership has invited former chief minister and JD(S) leader, HD Kumaraswamy, to come and visit an RSS Shakha to see for himself the ‘good work’ done by the organisation.

Kumaraswamy on Wednesday said that he wanted nothing to do with the RSS or their Shakha. “Haven’t we seen what they teach inside an RSS Shakha? When the assembly proceedings are on, watch blue films. This is what has been taught in their Shakha’s. Should I also go there and learn such things,” Kumaraswamy said.

Kumaraswamy has made scathing remarks against the BJP and the Congress to put some distance between the JD(S) and the other two major political parties in the state in the run up to the October 30 bypolls in Sindgi and Hanagal.

The JD(S) has been accused of fielding two Muslim candidates in both constituencies which the Congress alleged was to split the minority votes that would otherwise go to the Sonia Gandhi-led party.

The Congress had accused the JD(S) of trying to cozy up to the BJP to ensure its own survival and attack the former, who both consider a common enemy. The JD(S) is the only party that has allied with both the BJP and the Congress at the state level and other local bodies.

