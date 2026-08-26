Bengaluru, Karnataka Minister U T Khader on Wednesday sought action against a Central food safety official for allegedly failing to act within 24 hours on the state's request to suspend e-commerce platforms' licences over the sale of poisonous Datura fruits and seeds.

Karnataka Minister Khader seeks action against Central official over Datura licence suspension delay

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Khader said the state sought cancellation of the licences after its officials found Datura being supplied as a "complimentary item" with food through online platforms.

The Karnataka government on Tuesday ordered the suspension of food licences of Amazon, Swiggy Instamart and BigBasket over the sale and distribution of Datura for human consumption.

There was no immediate response from the e-commerce companies involved.

"If the system has to function properly, all officials must work properly. Otherwise, our department may work hard, take action against even powerful people and companies in the public interest, and issue directions. If officials simply sit idle instead of acting on those directions, can we improve the food system with such officials?" the state Health Minister said.

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{{^usCountry}} Khader said the state Food Safety Department had issued the directions after receiving an online complaint and finding that poisonous Datura was being supplied along with food. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Khader said the state Food Safety Department had issued the directions after receiving an online complaint and finding that poisonous Datura was being supplied along with food. {{/usCountry}}

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"At no point and under any circumstances can poisonous food be supplied along with food," he said.

The minister said the state had written to the Central designated Food Safety Officer in Bengaluru seeking cancellation of the licences, but no action had been taken even after 24 hours.

"When the state Food Safety Department issues an order, the Central food safety authorities must immediately take action. We have complained that they did not do so," he said, adding that a show-cause notice had been issued to the official concerned.

The minister said around 2,100 pieces of Datura-related material had been seized, but the sellers had failed to disclose its source despite repeated questioning.

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"Our officers called them and asked, 'Where did you get this from?' They did not disclose who had supplied it," he said.

Khader said the food licence of the concerned establishment had been suspended by the state commissioner and it could not sell the products until the Central authority formally approved the action.

The minister said the state would seek changes to the rules governing Central-licensed e-commerce companies to give Karnataka greater enforcement powers.

"They should have the power to grant the licence, but the power to cancel the licence should be given to us. We can inspect and allow them to continue quickly if everything is in order," he said.

He said the government was examining complaints about chemicals allegedly being sprayed on vegetables to keep them looking fresh for longer.

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"We have received information and complaints about this. We will inspect that as well," he said.

Khader said the department had received 435 complaints through its food safety complaint system and action had been taken in some cases.

He announced that government hostels would be directed to prioritise food products with at least three months of shelf life remaining at the time of purchase.

On the latest fake-drug probe, Khader said an SIT comprising police, Drug Department and Commercial Taxes officials had been formed to trace billing and supply chains.

The fake drug racket was busted a week ago at Bidadi near Bengaluru.

Police have arrested several people in connection with the case, and a Special Investigation Team was formed to investigate it.

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"The source has been identified, and we have found out who the kingpin is. The investigation is continuing," he said.

He said major pharmaceutical companies had been asked to withdraw their products from pharmacies, hospitals and pharmaceutical companies so that genuine and counterfeit medicines could be identified.

"We cannot say that all 100 are fake. The person supplying them is also careful. Out of 100, he may supply 75 genuine products and 25 fake ones," Khader said.

Khader declined to comment on whether ICU or cancer patients had received counterfeit medicines, saying the matter was under investigation.

"At this stage, I do not want to say anything about it," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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