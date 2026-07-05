Karnataka officer engaged in SIR work killed in road accident, protests held over 'work pressure'

A 26-year-old village administrative officer deployed for the SIR of electoral rolls was killed after a truck rammed into her two-wheeler in Tumakuru district on July 4, police said on Sunday.

Revenue department employees said they would intensify their agitation if appropriate action was not taken against those found responsible for allegedly subjecting staff to excessive work pressure during the SIR exercise. (Representational Photo/ PTI)

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The revenue department employees held overnight protests alleging excessive work pressure led to her death.

The deceased, Bhuvana, was serving as a supervisor for Booth Level Officers (BLOs).

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A native of Varadanayakanahalli village in Nelamangala taluk of Bengaluru Rural district, she sustained severe head injuries in the accident on Kunigal Road near Guluru and later succumbed at Siddaganga Hospital.

According to her uncle Ramesh, she had left home around 6.30 am for field duty after attending an Special Intensive Revision (SIR)-related review meeting that reportedly continued until late on Friday night.

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{{^usCountry}} The incident sparked outrage among revenue department staff, who staged an overnight protest outside the Tumakuru Deputy Commissioner's office, alleging that relentless pressure from senior officials during the ongoing SIR exercise had led to the tragedy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The incident sparked outrage among revenue department staff, who staged an overnight protest outside the Tumakuru Deputy Commissioner's office, alleging that relentless pressure from senior officials during the ongoing SIR exercise had led to the tragedy. {{/usCountry}}

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Protesters demanded a fair investigation, action against those responsible, and relief from what they described as excessive workload imposed on field-level employees.

Family members also blamed the intense work schedule for Bhuvana's death.

Ramesh said she had been under considerable stress because of SIR duties.

"Yesterday she left home saying she was under tremendous pressure. We are not against the SIR programme, but employees must have fixed working hours. They were being made to work beyond reasonable limits and were under immense pressure to complete field visits. Too much responsibility was placed on a single employee, and this is affecting everyone in the department," he said.

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Recalling the family's plans for her future, Ramesh said Bhuvana's marriage was planned and relatives had recently begun searching for a suitable alliance.

"We had great hopes of finding her a good family and getting her married. Instead, we are left grieving this tragic loss," he said.

Revenue department employees said they would intensify their agitation if appropriate action was not taken against those found responsible for allegedly subjecting staff to excessive work pressure during the SIR exercise.