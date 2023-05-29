Karnataka 'peacemaker' Kharge to meet Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot today. Top points

After sorting out the differences between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar in Karnataka, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will be on a bigger task at hand to meet - when he will meet Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and his bete noire Sachin Pilot separately on Monday in New Delhi.

Top points on Kharge's meeting with Gehlot and Pilot

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot. (PTI file)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

1. The meeting comes close on the heels of Pilot's “ultimatum” that if three demands he made from the Rajasthan government were not met by the end of this month, he would launch a state-wide agitation.

2. Pilot has asked for a high-level probe into the alleged scams that took place during the tenure of the former chief minister Vasundhara Raje government, as one of his demands.

3. Gehlot's office released his programme confirming his visit to the national capital, where he will also lay foundation stone of the Rajasthan House.

4. A meeting of the Congress brass with all the state leaders was scheduled on May 26 but was later postponed, news agency PTI reported.

5. The high command would meet Gehlot and Pilot separately to bring them on one platform ahead of the crucial assembly election, to be held later this year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

6. Kharge was successful in bringing Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar together and the party now wants to try the same formula in Rajasthan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON